THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JULY 2, 2025

SUMMARY

Comprehensive Program for Eastern State of Mexico

Delfina Gómez, Governor of the State of Mexico, highlighted that the Comprehensive Program for the Eastern State of Mexico aims to deliver justice to millions of local residents. The program is working in areas such as mobility, public security, housing, public services, healthcare, and education.

This program will serve 10 million people and involve 10 government institutions. It will include 121 social and urban actions and programs, with an investment of almost 75.78 billion pesos (US$4.04 billion) during the current presidential administration.

Key actions include:

• Expansion of the Santa Martha–Chalco trolleybus line to Ixtapaluca, with a budget of 2.05 billion pesos (US$109.39 million).

• Extension of Mexibús Line 3 to the Panteón de los Rosales, with an investment of 600 million pesos (US$32.01 million).

• Repaving and pothole repairs, including the delivery of paving equipment to 10 municipalities.

• Expansion and construction of 20 bridges.

• Investment of 9 billion pesos (US$480 million) for 101 potable water and drainage projects.

• Delivery of 77,935 grants of 40,000 pesos (US$2,133) each for housing improvements.

• Construction of 10 new technological high schools in 2025.

• The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is contemplating 28 construction projects, including four new hospitals.

• The fortifying of 180 medical units, 17 hospitals, and 163 IMSS-Bienestar healthcare centers.

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that program funding will be distributed as follows: 60% from the federal government, 30% from the state government, and 10% from municipalities.

Sheinbaum Reaffirms Continuity of the 4T, 7 Years After AMLO’s Victory

On July 1, seven years had passed since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s historic election victory, which began the Fourth Transformation. Sheinbaum reaffirmed her commitment to consolidate the transformation project and extend and deepen social progress.

“López Obrador laid the foundations of the first stage of the transformation; it’s our turn to continue to the second stage. For the good of all, the poor come first,” the President declared.

Sheinbaum Asks Diego Sinhue to Clarify the Casa Azul Case

The President called on former Guanajuato governor Diego Sinhue Rodríguez to clarify the ownership of the so-called Casa Azul, allegedly linked to a company contracted by his administration.

“I think the former governor has to clarify things. It’s being said that he has a house under the name of a company he contracted and in which he now lives… if proven true, that would be corruption,” she said.

Sheinbaum reiterated that the investigation is the responsibility of the Federal Audit Office (ASF) and the state prosecutor’s office, ruling out the involvement of the federal government’s Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) in this case.

Security, Aviation, and International Relations

President Sheinbaum reiterated that a phone tap can only be authorized by court order and clarified that it is false that recent reforms allow the state to spy on citizens.

Regarding Mexicana de Aviación, she explained the goal is for the airline to offer affordable flights without compromising profitability or efficiency.

The President also announced that in August there will be a meeting with Brazil’s commerce ministers. In the next few months, there will be meetings with representatives from India, seeking collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as with the European Union.

Remittances to Mexico

The President reported that remittances to Mexico increased in June. However, she noted that May saw a decrease, attributed to many Mexicans in the United States temporarily not working, which caused a momentary drop in remittance flows.

Lie Detector

During this section, the following false claims were debunked:

• It is not true that reforms to the General Law of the National Public Security System and the National System of Investigation and Intelligence Law allows indiscriminate wiretapping.

• It is not true that the reform to the National Guard Law will allow unlimited geolocation of all people.

• It is not true that the reform to the National System of Investigation and Intelligence Law will be used to persecute and spy on citizens, journalists, and opposition politicians.

• It is not true that the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law will allow for the arbitrary suspension of critical broadcasts.

• It is not true that the reform to eliminate the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy was designed to hide poverty levels in Mexico.

• It is not true that the electoral reform will eliminate the National Electoral Council.

• It is not true that Mexico will no longer be able to vote in the UN due to a huge debt.

• It is not true that 13 national healthcare institutes will be incorporated into IMSS-Bienestar program.