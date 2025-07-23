THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JULY 23, 2025

SUMMARY

Ministry of the Navy’s Plan for Port Modernization

Minister of the Navy Admiral Raymundo Morales reported that of the 103 ports and 15 terminals that comprise the National Port System, 36 fall under the responsibility of the Navy. As part of a strategy to strengthen maritime infrastructure, six of these ports will be modernized:

Port of Ensenada

Port of Manzanillo

Port of Lázaro Cárdenas

Port of Acapulco

Port of Veracruz

Port of Progreso

700-Year Commemoration of México-Tenochtitlan

Clara Brugada, Head of Government of Mexico City, introduced a commemorative postage stamp marking the 700th anniversary of the founding of México-Tenochtitlan. She highlighted that this stamp calls to mind the history and legacy of great civilizations that flourished in what is today Mexico.

Irregularities with Company Hired by SpaceX

Admiral Morales noted that the company contracted by SpaceX to recover aircraft debris failed to meet Mexico’s operational requirements and worked without proper permits. Sanctions are being considered due to these unauthorized activities.

Sheinbaum Responds to Chicharito: «Women Can Be Whatever We Want»

President Claudia Sheinbaum replied to comments by soccer star Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, labeling them as sexist. She said that “he’s a great soccer player, but in relation to his opinion about women, he still has much to learn, because women can be whatever we want to be.” She stressed that the idea that women should stay at home is deeply sexist. Sheinbaum added that her comments weren’t meant to spark a debate but to encourage reflection on the issue. “I am a mother, grandmother, homemaker, but I am also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Equality is a lesson for everyone to learn,” she said.

Controversy Over the Removal of the Fidel Castro-Che Sculpture

Clara Brugada emphasized that the removal of the “El Encuentro” sculpture, featuring Fidel Castro and Ernesto “Che” Guevara, was carried out without a legal basis for doing so, lacking authorization from the Committee of Monuments and Artistic Works in Public Spaces. She asserted that municipal administrations do not have the power to auction, dispose of, or alter public monuments or government properties. President Sheinbaum backed Brugada’s position, declaring that “public patrimony is not up for auction. That would be illegal.”

Security and International Collaboration

President Sheinbaum affirmed that the strategy against extortion will continue despite recent protests and traffic blockades in the State of Mexico. She said there is no cause for alarm regarding drone activity at the U.S. border, with only one incident detected that did not cross into Mexico. She reiterated the government’s commitment to bilateral cooperation with the United States on this matter.

Reflection on the Exercise of Power

Sheinbaum said that power should be exercised with humility, reaffirming that government exists for everyone, regardless of whether or not they are with the Fourth Transformation. “It is the people who will evaluate” the government’s performance, she emphasized.

“Lie Detector”

The following fake news were debunked in this week’s session:

It is not true that the U.S. government has a list of 15 Mexican politicians with bank accounts in Panama.

It is not true that the “El Encuentro” Fidel Castro-Che Guevara monument did not have proper authorization for its installation.

It is not true that criticizing or expressing opinions against the Mexican government will result in fines or jail time.

It is not true that the Mexico City government will dictate rental prices or the duration of leases for homes.

It is not true that Mexico will lose hosting the opening match of the 2026 World Cup due to anti-gentrification marches.

It is not true that the ISSSTE specialty hospital in Torreón, Coahuila doesn’t have medications, and the IMSS-Bienestar General Hospital in Tuxtepec, Oaxaca was inaugurated without oxygen.