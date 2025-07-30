English Section

THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JULY 30, 2025

| Redaccion RGN Ingles
 
SUMMARY
 
Progress on Railway Projects             
Andrés Lajous, head of the Regulatory Agency for Railway Transportation, reported that four train lines are currently under construction:
 
Mexico City – Pachuca
 
Mexico City – Querétaro
 
Querétaro – Saltillo
 
Saltillo – Nuevo Laredo
 
The following routes are under study:
 
Irapuato – Guadalajara
 
Querétaro – San Luis Potosí
 
San Luis Potosí – Saltillo
 
Mazatlán – Los Mochis
 
To meet an estimated demand of 100,000 daily passengers on the Mexico City – Pachuca line, bidding is underway to acquire 15 new trains.
 
General Gustavo Vallejo, commander of the “Felipe Ángeles” Engineer Corps, reported that the Ministry of National Defense is participating in the construction of the Mexico City – Pachuca and Mexico City – Querétaro train lines.
 

Strategic Road Infrastructure
Minister of Communications and Transportation Jesús Esteva presented the features of the new Amado Nervo vehicular bridge, which will connect Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, with Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, reducing travel time to approximately 25 minutes. Project highlights include:
 
2 km in length
 
Investment of 900 million pesos (US$47.85 million)
 
Creation of 2,700 jobs
 
General Vallejo estimated that railway construction will generate up to 500,000 direct and indirect jobs in 2025.
 

Voluntary Corn and Tortilla Agreement
President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that signing up with the National Corn and Tortilla Agreement is voluntary. The agreement seeks to reduce prices by 5% without imposing price controls and to directly connect producers with sellers, eliminate intermediaries, and streamline procedures to strengthen tortilla businesses and maintain production.
 

Earthquake in Russia and Impact on Mexico
The President assured the public that although the Navy issued a high-wave alert for the Mexican Pacific coast following the 8.8 degree earthquake in Russia on July 29, no significant risks were reported for the country.
 

National Economic Growth
Sheinbaum presented a graph showing Mexico’s economic activity, noting that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached 34.9 trillion pesos (US$1.86 trillion) in the second quarter of 2025 — a 0.7% increase, higher than the 0.4% expected by analysts’ consensus.
 

Ayotzinapa Case
Sheinbaum reported on a meeting with the parents of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, reaffirming her commitment to truth and justice. She noted that the prosecutor’s office and security cabinet are using new investigative techniques that may open key leads to locate the students.
 
She announced that on September 4, a report on the concrete progress in the case will be presented to the families but explained that some information must remain confidential for legal reasons. She expressed solidarity with the parents and promised to personally share findings when possible.
 

Monitoring Migrants in Alligator Alcatraz and Defense of Remittances
The President said that she continues daily monitoring of the migration situation, and praised the work of Consul Rutilio Escandón, the first official authorized to visit detained Mexican nationals in Alligator Alcatraz.
 
She also announced legal action against companies blocking remittance transfers and welcomed the news that the number of application to obtain the Finabien bank card that facilitates remittances had doubled in one week. She added that on Tuesday, she would meet with U.S. congresspersons to discuss migration and promote a labor reform to benefit such workers.
 

Lie Detector
The following fake news were debunked:
 
The United States is not pressuring Mexico to hand over politicians allegedly tied to organized crime.
 
No caravan of vehicles tied to organized crime is circulating through Baja California.
 
It is not true that 15 suspects tied to organized crime were transporting radioactive material in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, in 2025.
 
Mexico does not offer legal security to foreign energy companies.
 
There is no vaccine shortage in Mexico.
 
 