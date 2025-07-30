THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JULY 30, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JULY 30, 2025 30 de julio, 202530 de julio, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARY Progress on Railway Projects Andrés Lajous, head of the Regulatory Agency for Railway Transportation, reported that four train lines are currently under construction: Mexico City – Pachuca Mexico City – Querétaro Querétaro – Saltillo Saltillo – Nuevo Laredo The following routes are under study: Irapuato – Guadalajara Querétaro – San Luis Potosí San Luis Potosí – Saltillo Mazatlán – Los Mochis To meet an estimated demand of 100,000 daily passengers on the Mexico City – Pachuca line, bidding is underway to acquire 15 new trains. General Gustavo Vallejo, commander of the “Felipe Ángeles” Engineer Corps, reported that the Ministry of National Defense is participating in the construction of the Mexico City – Pachuca and Mexico City – Querétaro train lines. Strategic Road InfrastructureMinister of Communications and Transportation Jesús Esteva presented the features of the new Amado Nervo vehicular bridge, which will connect Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, with Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, reducing travel time to approximately 25 minutes. Project highlights include: 2 km in length Investment of 900 million pesos (US$47.85 million) Creation of 2,700 jobs General Vallejo estimated that railway construction will generate up to 500,000 direct and indirect jobs in 2025. Voluntary Corn and Tortilla AgreementPresident Claudia Sheinbaum explained that signing up with the National Corn and Tortilla Agreement is voluntary. The agreement seeks to reduce prices by 5% without imposing price controls and to directly connect producers with sellers, eliminate intermediaries, and streamline procedures to strengthen tortilla businesses and maintain production. Earthquake in Russia and Impact on MexicoThe President assured the public that although the Navy issued a high-wave alert for the Mexican Pacific coast following the 8.8 degree earthquake in Russia on July 29, no significant risks were reported for the country. National Economic GrowthSheinbaum presented a graph showing Mexico’s economic activity, noting that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached 34.9 trillion pesos (US$1.86 trillion) in the second quarter of 2025 — a 0.7% increase, higher than the 0.4% expected by analysts’ consensus. Ayotzinapa CaseSheinbaum reported on a meeting with the parents of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, reaffirming her commitment to truth and justice. She noted that the prosecutor’s office and security cabinet are using new investigative techniques that may open key leads to locate the students. She announced that on September 4, a report on the concrete progress in the case will be presented to the families but explained that some information must remain confidential for legal reasons. She expressed solidarity with the parents and promised to personally share findings when possible. Monitoring Migrants in Alligator Alcatraz and Defense of RemittancesThe President said that she continues daily monitoring of the migration situation, and praised the work of Consul Rutilio Escandón, the first official authorized to visit detained Mexican nationals in Alligator Alcatraz. She also announced legal action against companies blocking remittance transfers and welcomed the news that the number of application to obtain the Finabien bank card that facilitates remittances had doubled in one week. She added that on Tuesday, she would meet with U.S. congresspersons to discuss migration and promote a labor reform to benefit such workers. Lie DetectorThe following fake news were debunked: The United States is not pressuring Mexico to hand over politicians allegedly tied to organized crime. No caravan of vehicles tied to organized crime is circulating through Baja California. It is not true that 15 suspects tied to organized crime were transporting radioactive material in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, in 2025. Mexico does not offer legal security to foreign energy companies. There is no vaccine shortage in Mexico. Navegación de entradas Anterior Ahora volcán Kliuchevskoi entra en erupción en KamchatkaSiguiente Arancel de 25% a la India y multa por comercio con Rusia: Trump