THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2026

SUMMARY

The 4T builds peace by addressing root causes

Support for addressing the root causes of crime and violence is being strengthened through programs such as like Youth Transforming Mexico (Jóvenes Transformando México). In addition, 200,000 new spaces will be opened in educational institutions; with the “We Miss You in Class” campaign more than 6,000 young people returned to school and 17,000 receive the Rita Cetina stipend/scholarship.

Nearly two million people participated in collective readings, while Peace Fairs and Campaigns have provided 6.6 million services and assistance with paperwork procedures.

The security strategy progresses with coordination and attention to root causes

The Mexican government reported that intentional homicides have fallen 49%. Among the greatest reductions are 68.5% in Guanajuato, 60.6% in the State of Mexico and Guerrero, 77.1% in Nuevo León, and 44.9% in Sinaloa.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said the key is coordination and stated that the goal is to build peace by addressing root causes of crime and violence and ensuring zero impunity.

Economy, employment, and wellbeing advance despite ratings agencies

Sheinbaum reported that between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, about 552,000 new jobs have been created, and labor poverty fell 3.2%, its lowest level since this indicator has been measured.

The President pointed to rising exports and a positive trade balance, and questioned that some rating agencies continue to evaluate the Mexican economy with criteria left over from the neoliberal era.

Mexico maintains coordination with the United States without subordination

The President reported that a meeting with the U.S. trade representative was canceled due to a call from Trump, but negotiations continue. Sheinbaum noted that fentanyl trafficking to the United States has decreased 76%, according to U.S. data.

In relation to what occurred in Chihuahua, Sheinbaum noted that “the U.S. embassy was asked to have the two agents leave the country,” after it was detected that they were carrying out intelligence activities without official accreditation.

Government protects ecosystems and reviews megaprojects

Sheinbaum reported that the Mahahual project promoted by Royal Pacific was withdrawn following environmental studies conducted by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT). She explained that the government is considering measures to avoid environmental damage. The President also confirmed that environmental reviews of the Mexico Pacific project continue in order to ensure the protection of ecosystems and the vaquita porpoise.