THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2025

SUMMARY

A Water Law for the people, not for the privileged

The President explained that water will remain open for concessions, but under a new central principle: access to water is a right, not a commodity. The old neoliberal model distorted that right, opening the door to commodification, private profit, and overexploitation.

The goal is to reverse that policy, to regulate all concessions, create a National Public Water Registry, promote rainwater harvesting, and eliminate speculative permits used to hoard the resource. The President recalled that during the Calderón administration, thousands of concessions were granted—many still held by those now protesting the loss of their privileges.

The government’s stance is summed up in one phrase: no to privilege; yes to the law and the rule of law.

Coatlicue: Mexico enters the era of advanced computing

Mexico unveiled its public supercomputer, seven times more powerful than the current Latin American leader and set to be operational in 24 months. It will have thousands of processors and more than 15,000 GPUs, with a capacity equivalent to 400,000 computers—able to solve in seconds what currently takes months.

It will process massive amounts of data in fields such as climate, health, energy, agriculture, and mobility, boost national innovation, and generate between 80 and 100 specialized jobs. With this, Mexico fully enters the era of artificial intelligence and strategic computing with its own infrastructure.

Xiomara Castro: balance sheet of a progressive government

During her meeting with Honduran President Xiomara Castro, Sheinbaum highlighted the strengthening of trade ties and the exchange of social programs between the two countries. Castro presented poverty-reduction achievements driven by Latin American models similar to those used in Mexico, while Sheinbaum thanked her for acknowledging the work of the Mexican government.

Both leaders reaffirmed respect for national sovereignty and agreed to new cooperation mechanisms, especially in the fields of social policy and regional development.

Investigation into November 15 continues

President Sheinbaum noted the results of the Las Heras poll, which shows how the public perceives the background of the November 15 march:

– 33% believe the “Pink Tide” organized the mobilization.

– 61% believe the provocateurs were paid.

The President stressed that those who generated violence were not young people but well-known figures and groups linked to the opposition. She noted that the Mexico City Congress has already filed complaints with evidence, reiterating that freedom to protest is fully respected.

Sheinbaum also questioned a PAN leader’s trip to Washington to denounce the Mexican government, despite full freedom of expression in the country—calling it yet another gesture from old-line conservatism that has historically has sought foreign intervention.

Clarifications amid recent misinformation

The Mexican government responded to several narratives circulating in recent days, indicating that none of them are true. The following claims were debunked:

It is not true that highway blockades occurred due to lack of attention to farmers’ and truckers’ demands.

It is not true that the Mexican government is threatening producers and truckers with legal investigations as a result of their highway blockades.

It is not true that all national transportation and agricultural organizations participated in the highway blockades.

It is not true that IMSS-Bienestar hospitals in the State of Mexico lack medicines.