THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2025

SUMMARY

Meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that today at 10:00 a.m. she will receive U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen cooperation between both countries in matters of security, migration, and trade.

Participants in the meeting include:

Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Minister of the Interior

Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Minister of Foreign Relations

Omar García Harfuch, Minister of Security and Citizen Protection

Roberto Velasco Álvarez, Deputy Minister for North America

Sergio Salomón Céspedes Peregrina, Head of the National Migration Institute

Esteban Moctezuma, Mexican Ambassador to the United States

It was noted that the meeting will be cordial and that the cooperation program on border security and law enforcement seeks collaboration without subordination.

Ban on Hazardous Pesticides

Minister of Agriculture Julio Berdegué announced that on September 3 the prohibition of 35 highly hazardous pesticide molecules will be published in the Federal Official Gazette. This agreement seeks to promote clean, sustainable, and safer agriculture for producers, farmworkers, and consumers. The decree marks the beginning of a broader strategy to replace obsolete products with less toxic, effective, and accessible alternatives.

Presentation of Café Bienestar

María Luisa Albores, head of Food for Well-being, presented Café Bienestar, made thanks to the efforts of more than 6,646 small coffee producers from Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz, and Guerrero. The coffee will be sold at 35 pesos (US$1.87) for 50 grams and 110 pesos (US$5.88) for 250 grams.

Sheinbaum emphasized that this program reduces poverty and improves the living conditions of coffee growers. She explained that 40% of coffee producers in the mountain region Guerrero will receive a better price for their product.

Response to False Reports about the Supreme Court

The President shared information provided by Hugo Aguilar, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, who denied a Reforma report claiming that the new justices dined at a luxurious restaurant in the upscale Polanco neighborhood. Sheinbaum charged that it is propaganda based on lies.

Requirements for Candidates for Public Office

Sheinbaum stressed that anyone wishing to run for an elected position must fulfill their civic obligations, including paying taxes. This was in reference to the possible presidential candidacy of businessman Ricardo Salinas.

Firm Response to Trump and The New York Times: “His Claim Is Not True”

President Sheinbaum rejected the allegations leveled by President Donald Trump, who said that she “is afraid of drug cartels.” She categorically denied such a claim and emphasized that she will not engage in confrontations, as what is essential is to maintain a relationship of respect with the United States.

“There will be a good meeting today; it’s not the first time he has said this. We greatly respect the Mexico–United States relationship. This charge is not true, but we remain with the good relationship,” she said.

She also dismissed The New York Times’ report about supposed fatigue and confusion among the negotiating teams. “What pressures?” she asked. The President stressed that Mexico is a very important country and is going through a stellar historic moment recognized worldwide.

“A leader who feels pressured or diminished it is because they don’t recognize Mexico’s value,” she declared.

Lie Detector

The following false claims were debunked in this segment:

It is not true that the results of the judicial election were manipulated through the mass distribution of fold-out voter guides, known as “accordions.”

It is not true that the Judiciary is no longer independent.

It is not true that the new Judiciary begins with 50% of its members without experience.

It is not true that only Morena candidates won the judicial election.

It is not true that the government prohibited imports of footwear.

It is not true that foreign direct investment in Mexico grew only 2% in the second quarter of 2025.

It is not true that Mexico City is facing a measles outbreak without vaccines.