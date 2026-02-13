THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

SUMMARY

Solidarity Without Blockades: Mexico and Cuba

President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that if the Cuban government requests it, Mexico could open an air bridge for other countries to send humanitarian aid to the island. She clarified that Mexican flights to Cuba are not suspended and that they can even schedule return flights to Mexico.

Grupo México Must Comply: Repair and Cleanup for Sonora

Sheinbaum reported that Grupo México must deposit 1.50 billion pesos (US$873 million) for the cleanup of the Sonora River and comprehensive repair and health measures. Of that amount, 500 million pesos (US$29.12 million) have already been delivered to begin construction of a hospital in Ures.

The plan also includes the installation of a permanent laboratory to monitor water quality, addressing a long-standing demand from the community.

Mexican Cinema with Rights and a Level Playing Field

The Fourth Transformation (4T) is promoting the new Federal Law on Cinema and Audiovisual Production, which replaces the 1992 legislation and guarantees the exhibition of Mexican cinema (minimum 14 days in theaters), public promotion, and the protection of audiovisual archives and collections.

Support is strengthened with equity and decentralization through the Mexican Cinema Institute (IMCINE), establishing quotas for Mexican cinema on platforms, and protecting the human voice against AI cloning, with explicit consent and mandatory payments.

Water Law Yields Results: Estimated Collection of Up to 7 Billion Pesos (US$408 million)

Sheinbaum explained that there were companies that to avoid paying taxes, transferred concessions from one legal entity to another every year, using legal loopholes to evade their fiscal obligations. With the reform, these mechanisms have been closed. Now the companies pay what they owe, and those resources are allocated to work projects that bring drinking water to the population.