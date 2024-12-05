THE PEOPLE’S MANDERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2024

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MANDERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2024 5 de diciembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Port development in MexicoAdmiral Raymundo Morales, head of the Ministry of the Navy (SEMAR), reported that six ports in the country will be modernized, including Ensenada and Sauzal. The port of Manzanillo will increase its capacity to 10 million containers. In the port of Acapulco, damaged docks will be refurbished; the ports of the Inter-Oceanic Corridor will be expanded; in Veracruz, new facilities will be built; and in the port of Yucatán, the remote terminal will be expanded.Inter-Oceanic Corridor and Mayan TrainIt was reported that the Inter-Oceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec is a multimodal logistics platform that seeks to aid development in 105 municipalities in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco, and Chiapas. This project includes 12 well-being poles and three railroad lines totaling 1,200 kilometers.The connection of the inter-oceanic train with the Mayan Train was highlighted, which will link the entire railroad network. In Palenque, the Mayan Train will have an intermodal cargo terminal that will link up with the interoceanic train. President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Chetumal to Escárcega section of the Mayan Train will be inaugurated on December 15.In addition, both the Mayan Train and the interoceanic train will offer discounts during the holiday season for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and students.Sheinbaum coordinates plan with border states in response to possible mass deportationsClaudia Sheinbaum announced an upcoming meeting with the governors of Mexico’s border states to prepare a plan to address possible mass deportations from the United States. The initiative will include the participation of the Ministry of the Interior and Mexican consulates in the United States, with the objective of guaranteeing adequate reception and support for Mexicans returning to the country.Government reaffirms defense of Calica as a Natural Protected AreaThe President said that the government will maintain the defense of the declaration of Natural Protected Area for the port of Calica, in Quintana Roo, despite the legal appeals that the company Vulcan Materials has filed under the Free Trade Agreement. Sheinbaum emphasized that the expansion of the company’s operations caused serious environmental damage and affirmed that protecting the area is the best decision for the country.Customs and border bridgesIt was reported that Mexico has completed the construction of the Otay II customs station in Tijuana, but the United States has not moved forward with the corresponding infrastructure on its side of the border. Private companies have proposed building border bridges to encourage the development of well-being poles on both sides of the border, as part of strengthening the North American region.Revenue Law and TransparencyThe President reported that the Revenue Law has already been approved in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. She called on governors and mayors not to allow the return of palm-greasing (known as “moches” in Mexican Spanish) and improper earmarking of funds. She also stressed to the legislators of Morena, the Workers Party (PT), the Green Ecologist Party, and opposition parties that they must avoid relapsing into the vices of the past.Reflections on Salinas de Gortari and privatizationThe President commented on Carlos Salinas de Gortari’s podcast appearing in Nexos magazine, recalling that Héctor Aguilar Camín, director of the journal, had asked the former president for money during his administration.Sheinbaum recalled that in 1991 Salinas visited Stanford University, and she herself spoke out demanding that the Free Trade Agreement be fair. She recalled that, during that time, many companies were privatized, benefiting privileged strata instead of supporting the most vulnerable sectors of society. The President stressed the importance of young people knowing what occurred during that period.Pensions for senior citizensIt was announced that, in 2025, the pension for senior citizens will be increased above the inflation rate. In addition, this sector will receive the benefits of the House-to-House Health-Care program.Ayotzinapa CaseIn relation to the meeting on Wednesday, December 4 with parents of the missing teacher Ayotzinapa training college students, it was reported that new locations to search for their remains will be identified thanks to a thorough review of the investigative files. A new arrest relevant to the case was also announced. Navegación de entradas Anterior Cae el Gallero, relacionado a histórico decomiso de tonelada de fentanilo