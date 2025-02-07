THE POPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2025

English SectionTHE POPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2025 7 de febrero, 20257 de febrero, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARY Activities for the Year of the Indigenous WomanMinister of Culture Claudia Curiel presented the list of activities to commemorate the Year of the Indigenous Woman. Among them are the National Conference of Women Writers in Indigenous Languages, to be held on March 15 in Mexico City and the First Festival of Black Dances and Afro-Mexican Reflections, scheduled for August. She also reported that, among the activities dedicated to the indigenous languages, an event will be held at the House of Mexico in Spain, in September 2025, focused on the Mesoamerican women rulers of Mexico. President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that, as part of these commemorations, the aim is to bring to Spain the wealth and greatness of Mexico before the arrival of the Spanish, and that the best way to do so is through culture. Regulatory changes in the energy sectorThe President announced that, in the secondary laws to the energy reform, legislation which further defines an already approved law, regulatory changes will be implemented so that a single institution will carry out the tracking and traceability of imported fuels. Furthermore, an additional monitoring model will be established to prevent fuel theft. Removal of Morelos prosecutorSheinbaum congratulated the deputies of the Morelos State Congress for voting in favor of the removal of state prosecutor Uriel Carmona. She recalled that Carmona covered up the femicide of Ariadna Fernanda in 2022 by falsely declaring that the victim had died from bronchoaspiration, when, in fact, she showed signs of succumbing to violence. The President noted that, fortunately, Morelos now has a new prosecutor. Economic progress and inflation The President highlighted the decrease in inflation, the increase in job numbers, and the rise in the minimum wage in January 2025. She explained that these achievements are the result of the Fourth Transformation, the economic development model initiated by former President López Obrador and which now continues. Sheinbaum also noted that the average daily wage reached the record high figure of 617.5 pesos (US$30), which represents an annual increase of 7.7%; while the minimum wage increased by 12%. In addition, the President reported that inflation is at 3.59% and stressed that Mexico is currently the country with the lowest unemployment rate. Response to Donald Trump on cartelsIn response to Donald Trump’s statements on a plan to combat the drug cartels, Sheinbaum responded that the U.S. government must start in its own country, combating arms trafficking and fentanyl. She clarified that Mexico will collaborate with the United States, but will always defend its sovereignty. Deportations from the United StatesThe President reported that, since January 20, 10,964 undocumented immigrants have been deported to Mexico, of whom 8,425 are Mexicans, while 2,539 correspond to other nationalities. Wage Deduction Law is approved, will be vetoedSheinbaum emphasized that workers’ wages are untouchable and expressed her disagreement with the bill under discussion in the Senate, which would allow credit institutions to force workers to make automatic deductions from their wages via the employer’s payroll. She indicated that, if the bill is approved, it will be vetoed. Lie Detector testIn the Lie Detector test segment, the following fake news was refuted:It is false that the secondary laws of the electricity sector open the door to private investment.It is false that a U.S. government aircraft flew over Mexican territory.It is false that there are military vehicles patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border.It is false that the highways in Mexico are congested due to massive deportations from the United StatesIt is false that the candidates for the judicial elections were chosen by lottery. Navegación de entradas Anterior Congreso de Morelos destituye fiscal, señalado por tortura y encubrimiento