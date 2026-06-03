ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE FOURTH TRANSFORMATION — SPEECH BY PRESIDENT CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM ON THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE 4T’S VICTORY IN THE MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

Honesty, Results, Love for the People and the Homeland. Accountability on the 2nd Anniversary of the Victory, at the Monument to the Revolution, Mexico City, Mexico.

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Mexicans.

Two years ago, nearly 36 million Mexican women and men placed in the ballot boxes their hope, their trust, and their decision to continue advancing along the path of the Transformation initiated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

With that backing, with honor, I assumed the enormous responsibility of leading the continuation of the Fourth Transformation of Public Life. This was a mandate born of the popular will, from the conviction of millions of Mexicans who said clearly that “the past of privileges, corruption, decadence, and abandonment of the homeland and the people should not return.”

And that day also brought an event that will be forever engraved in the memory of our nation: for the first time, a woman was elected President of the Republic. It is the victory of the women of Mexico, but above all the victory of a people who decided to continue making history.

Two years after that magnificent and historic victory of the people, I appear again to report back, as we have always done, face to face with the people and in the public square.

I would like to warmly greet all those who join us from the 30 states of the Republic and Mexico City:

In the case of Coahuila, since there are elections, the decision was made not to hold this presentation in a public square.

But I greet Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Mexico City, Colima, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, State of Mexico, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

Today I will share with you a summary of the main achievements reached in these 20 months of government. I only ask you for a little patience.

We have run the government with honesty, because we understand that public money is the people’s money and not the rulers’ property.

Salaries of the highest-level public servants have not increased.

We reduced current spending by 10 percent.

We increased revenue by 4.8 percent in real terms without raising taxes.

I travel around the country three days a week to report back on what we are doing, to listen and directly attend to the people.

We have held 409 “Mañaneras del Pueblo” presidential press conferences to inform the population with transparency.

We have not purchased luxury vehicles or eccentricities for the government.

All public servants have the duty to act with scrupulousness and decency. There is no space here for corruption, nor for privileges, nor for excesses that for decades offended the people of Mexico.

Let us remember that in the past, while millions of Mexicans struggled to get ahead, those in power traveled in luxury presidential planes, surrounded themselves with privileges and eccentricities, had security teams that kept them far from the people and lived locked up in the Los Pinos presidential residency, separated from the national reality.

We do exactly the opposite: we accompany the people, we listen to the people, we report back to the people, and we govern obeying the people.

We did not take office in government to serve ourselves; we came to put power at the service of the people and the nation.

There are no more multi-million peso pensions, onerous contracts, offensive extravagance, nor a government dedicated to administering privileges.

Resources are sacred because they belong to the people and they return to the people in the form of programs for welfare, schools, hospitals, roads, housing, infrastructure, and public works projects.

This is the essence of the Transformation: ending a system that governed for the elites, for the oligarchy, and consolidating a government of the people.

And no matter how much its adversaries long for the times of privileges, they will not return.

I say it with pride: Mexico today has an honest and committed government, close to the people and dedicated to their well-being and dignity.

Furthermore, in contrast with the neoliberal period, democracy and freedoms are respected.

Let’s not forget that during [Vicente] Fox’s six-year term in office there was the cruel repression of the inhabitants of San Salvador Atenco, or the brutal repression of teachers in Oaxaca. And if that were not enough, Fox led the move to disbar Andrés Manuel López Obrador. And his crowning work was the electoral fraud of 2006 that brought the usurper Felipe Calderón to the presidency, who filled the country with death and blood with the failed war against drug trafficking, in which an alliance with a drug cartel was demonstrated beyond doubt. That was the narco-government.

[Carlos] Monsiváis said that “the true doctrine of conservatism is hypocrisy.” And indeed, they are hypocrites.

Let us never forget that there were 36 years of neoliberal governments that handed the people’s and the nation’s wealth over to a few.

Economic policy was dictated from abroad. In addition, they allowed the interference of the U.S. government in a large part of the decisions concerning Mexico’s public life.

Let’s remember, for example, that in Francisco Labastida’s memoirs he confessed that in the United States Ernesto Zedillo negotiated the exit of the PRI and the arrival of the PAN to the presidency in exchange for a loan of 40 billion dollars to address the crisis they themselves provoked.

With Calderón, the war against drug trafficking was planned from abroad and U.S. agencies had the door open; they planned and operated within Mexico.

Let’s not forget the pact of Operation Fast and Furious that enabled the entry of thousands of high-powered weapons into Mexico under the pretext of locating criminal groups, and this resulted in the loss of U.S. and Mexican lives.

Times have changed. In Mexico, the people govern.

In addition, unlike in the past, we don’t resort to repression; the state’s law enforcement is not applied against the people, the greatest freedom of expression in history is practiced, there is no censorship and all authorities, including Judicial Branch judges and justices, are elected by the people of Mexico.

The model of Mexican Humanism and the Moral Economy strengthens the distribution of wealth and the development of the economy from the bottom up. We do not leave everything to the market, nor do we trust that benefits will automatically reach the people. We promote a State that drives development, guarantees social rights, promotes strategic sectors and places the well-being of the majority at the center of public decisions.

Even with difficult international circumstances, marked by a change in U.S. tariff policy and the war in Iran, the Mexican economy remains stable and moves forward.

I would like to present some indicators in this regard:

Record Foreign Direct Investment in the first quarter of 2026, reaching over 23.59 billion dollars, 10.4 percent more than in 2025.

Unemployment, according to INEGI, stands at only 2.5 percent. We are among the top three countries with the lowest unemployment rate in the world. 669,000 jobs were created. And April 2026 was the April with the highest formal employment in all of Mexico’s history.

Inflation is declining and so are interest rates.

Thanks to agreements to curb inflation and high prices among the private, social, and government sectors, the price of gasoline and diesel has been maintained despite the international increase in oil prices. Furthermore, 24 items of the basic basket of goods and services have decreased in price by 12 percent compared to 2024 in real terms.

The peso is strong. The exchange rate stood at 17.40 pesos per dollar, compared to a year ago when it was 19.65 pesos per dollar.

And listen to this: the Mexican peso is in second place worldwide in currencies that have most appreciated against the U.S. dollar.

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: The public sector’s net debt obligations stood at 50.3 percent of GDP at the close of the first quarter of 2026. In 2025, the deficit decreased by 1.5 percent relative to GDP.

Record increase in exports and the trade balance, after many years, is positive in relation to the first quarter of 2026.

According to the Association of Self-Service Stores, trade across their stores increased by 4.1 percent in the first quarter.

Tourism rose 10.2 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period of the previous year.

Mexico is in vogue.

The Investment Law was recently approved, which will speed up public and mixed investment in the second half of 2026 to strengthen public works projects and national development.

Workers have been experiencing advances on the labor front since 2019.

The monthly minimum wage went from 2,650 pesos in 2018 (131 dollars) to more than 9,500 pesos (547 dollars) in 2026, 154 percent more in real terms.

On the northern border, the minimum wage reaches 13,226 pesos (762 dollars) per month.

The average wage reached a record 20,212 pesos per month (1,165 dollars), the highest in history.

Thanks to this, labor poverty in 2026 is at its lowest level since 2005.

Retirement Fund Manager (AFORE) commissions have been decreasing every year.

The Pension Fund for Wellbeing was created to improve the amount workers receive for retirement benefits.

App-based workers now have Social Security. And this month, for the first time, they received profit sharing, with the most advanced legislation in the world for this new form of employment.

The labor stamp of approval for exports of agricultural products guarantees better conditions for farmworkers.

And the 40-hour workweek was approved.

By the end of 2026, Wellbeing Programs —listen to this— will reach 42,860,296 beneficiaries, with a historic investment of 1.30 trillion pesos (75 billion dollars) allocated through the people’s bank, the Banco del Bienestar.

By the end of 2026 there will be 14,100,000 senior citizens receiving their pension/stipend.

Three million women aged 60 to 64 will receive their Women’s Wellbeing Pension/Stipend; many already receive it, but there will be 3 million by year’s end.

2 million people with disabilities receive permanent financial support.

Half a million young people participate in the Youth Building the Future program.

We support nearly 200,000 fishermen with the Bienpesca program.

In the countryside, we are promoting food sovereignty and directly supporting those who produce the wealth of our land.

1,889,000 peasant farmers receive Producción para el Bienestar support.

More than 2 million receive Free Fertilizers.

445,000 work in the Sowing Life program.

And millions of families benefit from food programs and fair prices.

We support cocoa growers, honey producers, bean farmers.

Thanks to this, this year bean production will increase by 300,000 tons compared to 2025, reaching the Plan México target.

Corn production will increase by at least 2 million tons.

And we support milk producers to guarantee low cost milk for 7 million families.

The Transformation is also being experienced in the classrooms:

For the first time, all public secondary school students receive the “Rita Cetina” financial stipend.

This year, all public primary school students, about 8 million, will receive their School Supplies and Uniforms stipend.

Nearly 5 million young people receive the “Benito Juárez” stipend, all those in upper secondary education.

And this year, and early next year, we will reach one million university students who will receive the “Gertrudis Bocanegra” Scholarship/Stipend.

Through The School is Ours program, this year more than 73,000 basic and upper secondary school campuses have received direct resources totaling 26 billion pesos (1.5 trillion dollars).

We created the National Baccalaureate as a single public system. And this year, we are eliminating all admission exams for public high schools.

Young people must go to the high school closest to their home.

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: By the end of 2026, we will have created 200,000 new placements in upper secondary education through 484 work projects across the country, and 100,000 new placements with the “Benito Juárez” and Rosario Castellanos universities at the higher level.

Young people must be in school.

Basic education teachers received 10 and 9 percent salary increases in 2025 and 2026; more than double the inflation rate.

About 1.2 million teachers have been given permanent positions since 2019 to date.

And we removed limits on teachers’ job mobility.

And this year we are going to conclude the Unitary Teachers’ Career System (USICAMM).

In the field of healthcare, we are recovering a right that for years was abandoned.

In just 20 months of government, we have launched 23 new hospitals in IMSS, ISSSTE and IMSS Bienestar, in addition to 10 Family Medicine Units, 35 Health Centers and clinics.

Seventy modern operating rooms were launched.

And we allocated 26 billion pesos (1.50 trillion dollars) in these two years to the Clinic is Ours program.

We have distributed 1.7 billion units of free medicines, which has allowed pharmaceutical supply levels to reach 85 percent, and in the case of cancer care to 95 percent.

With the House-to-House healthcare program, 20,000 healthcare professionals have carried out 18 million home visits to attend to senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Listen to this: 19,000 young doctors entered residency programs this year, when under neoliberalism it was only one third of that.

IMSS Bienestar is consolidated in 24 states for people without social security.

Our goal is clear and begins in 2027: to build a true Universal Healthcare System, free and accessible to all Mexicans. Regardless of their social security status, people can go to any IMSS, IMSS Bienestar or ISSSTE Healthcare Center or hospital and be attended to.

We began producing individualized credentials in this System for senior citizens this year.

In the Housing for Wellbeing program, we are advancing as never before. The goal is to build 1.8 million homes for families earning less than two times the minimum wage. We have already delivered thousands of homes and more than half a million houses are under construction.

We also corrected one of the greatest injustices inherited from the past: more than 5 million families ceased being trapped in unpayable loans.

Here is something that fills us with pride: women have arrived in the Constitution, in laws and in key decisions. This year we will reach 1,001 LIBRE Centers across the country, and we have distributed 27 million Women’s Rights Booklets.

Mexico has embarked on a new stage in relation to Indigenous and Afro Mexican peoples. In addition to the constitutional change, next month the General Law of Indigenous Peoples will be submitted to a public consultation.

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Resources arrive directly to communities so that their own assemblies can decide how they will be earmarked.

In two years more than 25 thousand million pesos (1.44 billion dollars) have already been delivered directly to more than 19,000 Indigenous communities. This has never happened before in Mexico’s history!

Lands and water rights are being restored.

Native languages are strengthened in 400 centers, and Comprehensive Justice and Development Plans are promoted.

We are also recovering the nation’s energy sovereignty:

We rescued Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission as true public companies at the service of the people of Mexico.

While neoliberal governments sought to weaken them and hand over strategic sectors to private and foreign interests, we strengthen their role to guarantee national development.

Since the start of our government, six new Combined Cycle Plants with a capacity of 3,000 megawatts have been incorporated into the system.

By the end of this administration’s six year term in office we will have added 32,000 additional megawatts and we will raise —as was my commitment— the percentage share of renewable energies from 24 to at least 38 percent of national electricity generation.

We have brought electricity to 13,893 communities that were historically relegated to the sidelines.

Pemex reduced its debt by 20 billion dollars, strengthened its financial position, and today processes more than 1.3 million barrels per day in the National Refining System.

Remember how they criticized the purchase of Deer Park and the Dos Bocas refinery? Well, thanks to this, amid the international crisis, Mexico has oil, diesel, and gasoline at good prices.

We are finishing the coking plants at Tula and Salina Cruz, and we have already begun rescuing the national petrochemical industry through the Escolín, Cosoleacaque and Cangrejera projects.

We are also continuing to strengthen fertilizer production by Pemex.

In terms of the nation’s roads, we have advanced by 30 percent in the repaving of all 43,000 kilometers of toll free highways in the country.

We completed strategic work projects such as:

The Bavispe–Nuevo Casas Grandes highway.

The Nichupté Bridge in Quintana Roo.

Real del Monte–Huasca in Hidalgo.

The Pátzcuaro–Uruapan highway.

And San Ignacio–Tayoltita.

The reconstruction and new operation of 78 bridges.

Together with Indigenous communities, we have built 135 artisanal roads, equivalent to 368 kilometers, and we have undertaken work on 1,100 kilometers of road infrastructure in the Mixteca of Oaxaca and Puebla.

At the same time, key corridors for national integration are moving forward:

Toluca–Zihuatanejo.

Cuautla–Tlapa.

Ciudad Valles–Tamazunchale–Huejutla–Pachuca.

Pacific Highway 200, in Oaxaca and Guerrero.

Guaymas–Yécora–Chihuahua.

Palenque–Ocosingo, among others.

About 20 more projects are being tendered.

As you know, we are also recovering the passenger railway system, a hallmark of the Fourth Transformation of Mexico’s Public Life.

We inaugurated the “Insurgente” Train from Santa Fe to Observatorio, which has already transported more than 20 million passengers.

And the Lechería–AIFA Train is being consolidated as a modern mobility alternative with nearly 1 million passengers.

Also advancing, with the support of the engineers of the Ministry of National Defense, are the following train lines:

Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA)–Pachuca.

Mexico City–Querétaro.

Querétaro–Nuevo Laredo.

Querétaro–Guadalajara.

Salina Cruz–Ciudad Hidalgo, with the Navy.

And the Maya freight train.

During the neoliberal period, passenger trains ceased to operate. Between President López Obrador’s period and ours, we will reach more than 4,200 kilometers of new rail lines.

Yes, it is the awakening of the Mexican railroad system!

I would like to take advantage of this opportunity to inform you that the Mayan Train has transported 2.5 million passengers, and Mexicana de Aviación, one million passengers, and we will triple that with the 14 more airplanes that are about to arrive.

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: It is an honor to be with Claudia today! It is an honor to be with Claudia today! It is an honor to be with Claudia today!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: We are guaranteeing a fundamental right: the human right to water.

In 1992, during the Salinas de Gortari period, a law was approved that privatized and allowed for the commercialization of water rights, which led to hoarding and corruption.

With the new National Water Law, we returned to the nation, we de privatized, more than 4,600 million cubic meters of water that were previously concentrated in the hands of a few.

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Thanks to this, we were able to grant concessions to the cities of Tijuana and Mexicali, and grant rights to small peasant farmers so they can use their wells.

Today, we are carrying out hydraulic work projects in 2,183 municipalities.

We have applied technology to 250,000 hectares of agricultural irrigation.

And we developed 14 strategic projects to guarantee drinking water, sewage lines, and flood protection.

Of particular importance are:

The Comprehensive Plan for the Mexico City Metropolitan Area.

Secondary networks for La Laguna.

El Novillo Dam, in Baja California Sur.

The Campeche Aquifer/Pipeline.

Various work projects in Guerrero.

The second line of the Guadalupe Victoria Aqueduct, in Tamaulipas.

Water for Colima.

El Tunal II Dam, in Durango.

The Coatzacoalcos Aqueduct.

Justice Plans for San Quintín and secondary networks for the Yaqui People Justice Plan.

In addition, we are building 23 water treatment plants and clean-up projects to recover the Lerma Santiago, Atoyac and Tula rivers.

These are just some of the key work projects we have developed.

I could speak on this here much longer, but there are important issues that we feel are important to share with you.

Friends:

For several months we have been the target of a media offensive and multi million dollar social media campaigns. This is no accident.

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: You are not alone! You are not alone! You are not alone!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: It is not a coincidence. Behind them are national and international conservative sectors that never accepted that Mexico recovered its dignity and decided to fully exercise its independence.

We must understand that today the forms of destabilization promoted by international right-wing sectors have changed a bit, but not their purpose. They are no longer always imposed by force as in the past; today they can be expressed through digital campaigns, disinformation operations, that seek to erode governments or movements.

They can operate from global platforms, where the flow of information is concentrated in very few hands, with a capacity to influence others through algorithms unprecedented in human history.

They are also designed to allow the use of paid accounts, bots that operate with money, directed at manipulating information, not with real opinions.

And in that terrain, what is at stake is not only politics; what they want is to change the very perception of reality.

This is not about denying freedom of expression. That freedom is an indispensable pillar of any democracy.

But behind paid accounts and bots, the interests of foreign and national conservative sectors are articulated. They seek to recover lost privileges or to halt the Transformation supported by popular majorities.

Sovereignty lives in the grassroots, but it also —let us be clear— lives in information.

That is why we must be alert, inform from the grassroots, talk with families, not be led astray, and understand that this is a new form of manipulation.

This campaign I am referring to intensified following the regrettable April 19 death in an accident of two U.S. agents without official accreditation, and of two commanders of the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office who were participating in a visit to a drug laboratory, because its dismantling as such was carried out by the Federal Attorney General’s Office.

In light of these facts, the Federal Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation file over possible violations of Mexican laws.

And here we want to be very clear: Mexico’s Constitution and the National Security Law concretely stipulate that no foreign agent can carry out tasks that correspond exclusively to Mexican authorities. Whoever comes to our country must do so with respect for our sovereignty, being accredited in accordance with the law and subject to our rules.

A few days later, something even more serious occurred. A U.S. Department of Justice office requested the urgent arrest for extradition of 10 Mexican citizens —including a governor, a mayor and a sitting senator— without publicly presenting evidence to support that request. A development of this magnitude has no precedent in the history of our bilateral relationship.

So then we must ask ourselves, the legitimate question arises: Is there a truly legitimate, genuine interest in helping Mexico? Is there really a legitimate interest in combating organized crime? Or perhaps we are seeing how sectors of the U.S. far right use our country to position themselves toward their 2026 elections? Or do they intend to influence the 2027 election in Mexico? These are not rhetorical questions.

Mexico is not anyone’s piñata!

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Therefore, I would like to warn the people of Mexico. When it is dictated from abroad who is guilty and who is not; when they seek to pressure our institutions from outside; when the idea is normalized that “another country can intervene in matters that belong only to Mexicans,” we are no longer talking about cooperation, we are talking about interference.

And Mexico, let it be heard loud and clear: does not accept interference! We are a free, independent and sovereign country!

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: You are not alone! You are not alone! You are not alone!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Because it is legitimate to doubt the true intent behind requesting extradition proceedings for elected authorities. Because first, let it be clear: they come for some, then for others, until the office of the Department of Justice becomes the main elector in Mexico.

We cannot allow that.

Mexico’s history shows where that path leads. Interventions have never left justice and wellbeing for the people in their wake.

Therefore, we must not be fooled. Let’s be clear about this: we will never defend corruption nor collusion with organized crime. Never. That is what the Mexican State’s institutions are for, the Federal Attorney General’s Office and the Judicial branch.

The fight against corruption and collusion with organized crime has been so firm that the Attorney General has proceeded against officials from all political parties when their links to criminal activities were proven.

But let’s look at the results in security. In 20 months, we have reduced intentional homicides by 49 percent and high impact crimes by 20 percent. And we will continue delivering results in security, attending to young people, and ending impunity, so Mexicans can walk the streets safely throughout the country.

But it must be clearly stated. We do not wage war as in the past; we build peace with justice.

That is why we have been very clear when dealing with authorities from the neighboring country to the north. To help us reduce violence in Mexico it is essential to stop the illegal trafficking of weapons to our country, and it is key that U.S. authorities address the serious problem of drug consumption in their country. Just as we act on our side on the border, they must also break the distribution chains of drugs and the money laundering that occurs in the United States.

We believe in cooperation among nations, in the exchange of information and in joint work to face common problems. But cooperation does not mean subordination. Collaboration does not mean submission.

The fight against organized crime is a shared responsibility of all states. But that fight cannot be an excuse to weaken fundamental principles of international law, such as non intervention and respect for national self determination.

We will continue collaborating to prevent drugs from crossing the border, out of our humanist convictions and because we understand the pain that this problem causes in U.S. families.

We are siblings of all peoples. And among governments we are guided by Benito Juárez’s principle that “between individuals, as between nations, respect for the rights of others is peace.”

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: It is better to work jointly, as commercial partners, respecting each other and strengthening common interests with respect for our sovereignties. But let it be very clear, Mexico does not allow interference in our internal affairs, because we do not meddle in the internal affairs of other nations. That is the constitutional principle of non intervention.

Because Mexico’s history has taught us that no people preserves its freedom if it allows foreign interests to decide its destiny.

Mexicans in Mexico and also in the United States and around the world know that the ties that bind us are powerful, and are built on the deepest values of fraternity.

We collaborate, coordinate, but as I have said: we have never and will never subordinate ourselves.

It cost our founding fathers, the mothers and fathers of the homeland, and the people dearly in terms of sovereignty and independence. That is a vision of a State, of a homeland, of the nation.

Now then, what is most regrettable is the attitude of part of the Mexican right-wing: a sellout right-wing, willing to welcome and even promote the pressures of foreign politicians.

A right-wing that goes as far as inviting representatives of the Spanish far right to pay homage to Hernán Cortés.

Politicians and commentators who travel abroad to speak ill of Mexico; who from within Mexico call for external intervention; who open the doors to foreign agencies to recover the privileges they lost when the people decided to change the nation’s course.

However regrettable, the truth is that this does not surprise us. This has always been, throughout history, the role of Mexican conservatives.

But there is something they do not understand: Mexico has already changed.

Nothing and no one will stop the Transformation of our homeland. That is the new reality.

Mexico is a democratic country.

It is false that “we want to be a dictatorship” or “that we support censorship.” Quite the opposite. We are the country that perhaps enjoys the greatest freedoms in the world.

Because this movement was born from the people, accompanies the people, and governs for the people.

These are not the times of privileges and corruption.

The era when a few plundered Mexico while millions suffered abandonment and poverty is over.

Today the people are awake, conscious and organized.

And that is why we say firmly: neither the corrupt politicians from the past who want to return to power, nor those who seek to use the Transformation movement to protect personal interests, nor any foreign agent that wants to impose conditions on our nation, will subdue the dignity of the people of Mexico.

Therefore I ask you:

Who decides in Mexico: foreign agencies or the people?

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: The people!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Who decides in Mexico: major economic interests or the people?

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: The people!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Are we going to defend Mexico’s sovereignty and independence?

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Yes!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Are we going to defend the Transformation?

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Yes!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: I call on you so that, starting next week, we go to public squares to hold informational assemblies, hand out leaflets and newspapers, and inform the people that the homeland is not for sale! The homeland is loved and defended!

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: You see it, you can feel it, Claudia is present! You see it, you can feel it, Claudia is present! You see it, you can feel it, Claudia is present!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: To all Mexicans, we can have differences, but there is something we should all agree on: in Mexico Mexicans decide!

For my part, you should know that I will always give my soul, my knowledge, my effort, my republican and democratic conviction, my love for the people and the homeland to continue advancing in the achievements attained and to defend our national sovereignty.

Therefore, let it be clear: honesty, love for the people and the homeland will always deliver results for the people of Mexico and for the nation.

Long live the Fourth Transformation of the Public Life of Mexico!

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Long live the dignity of the people of Mexico!

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Viva Mexico!

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Viva Mexico!

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Viva Mexico!

RALLY PARTICIPANTS: Viva!