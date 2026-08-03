THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2026

SUMMARY

Ciudad Salud Ñuu Tata: «The Caring Town»

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the construction of Ciudad Salud Ñuu Tata

—»The Caring Town» in the Mixtec indigenous language— a complex that will house ISSSTE, IMSS, and IMSS-Bienestar hospitals with over 700 beds, advanced specialties, and cutting-edge technology. It will be the first model of universal healthcare, with shared services to attend to Oaxaca and parts of Puebla.

Over 19 Million Students Already Receive Sipends

The distribution of 2,500 pesos (US$143) for primary school supplies and uniforms has begun. More than 19 million students across the country are already receiving a Well-being Stipend, with a record investment of 93.7 billion pesos (US$5.38 billion). In basic education alone, 14.9 million students are being assisted, so that no child or young person abandons their studies due to lack of funds.

Responsible Regulation to Protect Children

The President reported that by the end of August, she will present a proposal to regulate the use of cell phones in schools, developed with input from teachers, specialists, universities, and families. «It’s not about banning technology, but about protecting children and adolescents from the addictive design of such apparatuses,» Sheinbaum explained. In addition, the «ABC of Emotions» will be strengthened, and initiatives will be promoted to care for students’ emotional health and prevent digital violence.

Responsible Regulation to Protect Childhood

Sheinbaum clarified that the debate on the use of cell phones in schools and social media is not intended to prohibit technology, but to draft collective regulations that protect children and adolescents from the addictive nature of such apparatuses. She recalled that, as with tobacco, alcohol, and junk food, the priority is to safeguard children’s health and development.

Channel 11 Recovers Its Facilities

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) reported that TV Channel 11 has resumed operations from its headquarters after recovering its facilities. During the inspection of the building, damage to the historical archive and materials was detected, so an inventory and damage assessment will be made. If damage to national patrimony is confirmed, the corresponding investigations will be initiated.

Dialogue with Teachers and Educational Consultations

With regards to the meeting with the radical wing of the teachers’ union, the National Teachers’ Coordinating Committee (CNTE), the President specified that agreements established with Section 22 of Oaxaca and their fulfillment will be addressed. Sheinbaum recalled that she has already held meetings with other union representatives, including Section 7 of Chiapas, and announced that consultations in school communities will begin this year.