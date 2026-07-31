THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2026

SUMMARY

Intelligence, Coordination, and Zero Impunity

The Security Cabinet detained Ramón Ángel “N,” alias el R1, in Jalisco. He is the leader of a Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) cell and alleged mastermind behind the murder of Uruapan, Michoacán mayor Carlos Manzo. The operation represents a blow to an organization dedicated to drug trafficking, homicides, and extortion. A total of 31 suspects have thus far been arrested in connection with this case, and investigations also link R1 to the femicide of model and influencer Valeria Márquez.

The Fight Against Fuel Theft Advances

The Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) conducted 14 raids targeting networks involved in the theft and illegal sale of fuel. President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the seized properties are not refineries but clandestine processing centers detected by the National Guard. Investigations continue into the seized ship, the rail tank cars linked to the Ruffo Appel case, and other fuel theft networks, while the Ministry of Energy (Sener) is strengthening fuel traceability through QR codes.

Audience Rights, Not Censorship

The President reiterated that censorship or sanctions against journalists or informational content are not contemplated in the new regulations on audience rights. Sheinbaum explained that the obligations are for radio and television companies, such as designating an audience advocate and addressing listener or viewer complaints. “It has nothing to do with sanctioning any journalist, it has nothing to do with censorship,” she emphasized, and recalled that the process remains open for public consultation.

Banco del Bienestar, Serving the People

Sheinbaum highlighted the positive evaluation of Banco del Bienestar, noting that it confirms the success of having a public institution to directly disburse Programs for Well-being funds to their recipients. “It is a great institution, it was created by President López Obrador,” the President noted. Furthermore, she emphasized that it is advancing in the digitalization of its operations in order to offer more efficient service and facilitate the use of cards for its beneficiaries.

Solidarity with the World and Defense of Sovereignty

Sheinbaum highlighted Ontario’s recognition of the support provided by Mexican brigades in Canada and reaffirmed that “Mexico always offers fraternal solidarity.” In security matters, the President reiterated that cooperation with the United States continues with full respect for national sovereignty and under the coordination of Mexican government institutions.

Mexicana de Aviación Boosts Its Growth

The Ministry of National Defense reported that Mexicana is advancing in the incorporation of 20 aircraft, with seven planned for this year. This will allow for expanded routes from the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA). Sheinbaum pointed to airline’s rescue and noted that “it is doing very well… it is the cheapest airline in the country.”

Plan Mexico in International Dialogue

Sheinbaum reported that she held a meeting with the President of the World Bank to exchange views on the institution’s projects and present the goals of Plan Mexico. She specified that the meeting involved a dialogue to present the country’s development perspectives and clarified that no specific agreements were reached.