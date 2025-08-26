How President AMLO’s policies lifted 13.4 million Mexicans out of poverty

Kurt Hackbarth, writer for Jacobin and host of Soberanía: El Podcast de Política Mexicana, joins the program to discuss Mexico’s historic achievement under the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador: 13.4 million people were lifted out of poverty in six years, including 2 million out of extreme poverty. Hackbarth explains how AMLO’s social programs, wage increases, and labor reforms drove this unprecedented progress and how the United States continues to interfere, imposing tariffs and pressuring Mexico, seeking to block its path to independent development.