JANUARY 7, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA Sheinbaum

Regeneración, 7 de enero de 2024.

National Development Plan

President Claudia Sheinbaum presented a video on the National Development Plan, inviting the population to visit the webpage planeandojuntosgobmx. Visitors to this site will be able to find information on how to participate in the forums scheduled from January 6 to 9.

“Stay Away from Drugs, Fentanyl Kills You” Program

Government Affairs Coordinator Leticia Ramirez presented the program “Stay Away from Drugs, Fentanyl Kills You”. The goal of this campaign is to inform young people and adolescents about the serious damage caused by drugs, analyzing scientific information so they can make informed decisions.

Sheinbaum Axes of the program:

– Prevention: Inform the population about the harmful effects of drugs.

– Attention: Provide support to those who need it.

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado explained that the strategy includes promoting healthy lifestyles in schools, guiding students towards healthy eating, physical activity, and addiction prevention.

Implementation in classrooms:

– Middle school: Beginning on January 13.

– High school: Beginning on February 4.

A guide for teachers that includes weekly pedagogical strategies was also presented. Teachers will provide two to three presentations to discuss the effects of different drugs on health.

Resources for addiction prevention and care

Detailed information on addiction prevention can be found on the website lineadelavidagobmx. In addition, psychological attention and follow-up is offered through the telephone line 800 911 2000.

Ministry of Health David Kershenobich detailed the pillars of the Mexican health system’s strategy against addictions:

– Prevention.

– Treatment.

– Social reintegration.

Carlos Azcarraga, director of the Communication Council, and Jose Antonio Garcia, president of the board of directors of the National Chamber of the Radio and Television Industry (CIRT), announced their collaboration with the government to prevent more young people from succumbing to the use of harmful substances.

Fentanyl consumption in Mexico

The President Sheinbaum emphasized that fentanyl consumption in Mexico does not pose a crisis, although she stressed the importance of preventing use of the drug. During the press conference, she presented the first video of a series focused on preventing consumption of this substance.

Sheinbaum explained that the series seeks to contextualize the origin of opioid consumption in the United States, pointing out the responsibility of pharmaceutical companies in this problem. She also confirmed that the Mexican government will collaborate with its US counterpart to combat fentanyl consumption.

Proposed ban on transgenic white corn

Sheinbaum reported on the proposal to ban transgenic white corn and its cultivation in Mexico. She explained that this measure seeks to protect:

– Biodiversity.

– Food culture.

– Public health.

She also stressed that this initiative is based on preserving the cultural legacy of corn as an essential part of Mexican identity.

