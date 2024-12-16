THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA- MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENDCE – MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2024

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA- MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENDCE – MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2024 16 de diciembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Who’s Who in PricesThe head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), Iván Escalante, provided information on the average prices of basic products and fuels: – Tortilla: 23.05 pesos (US$1.16) per kilogram. – Regular gasoline: Between 22.20 and 26.65 pesos (US$1.10 to US$1.32) per liter. – Premium gasoline: Between 22.56 and $27.99 pesos (US$1.12 to US$1.32) per liter. – Diesel: Between 23.80 and 27.70 pesos (US$1.18 and US$1.37) per liter. Progress in EducationMinister of Public Education Mario Delgado highlighted the advances in the Rita Cetina scholarship program. He reported that 35,155 informational assemblies have been held. Registration closes on December 18, and the Banco del Bienestar cards will be delivered as of January 20. In addition, registration for the Benito Juarez financial support program for high school students will be from February 10 to 28, 2025. President Claudia Sheinbaum announced informational campaigns in schools that will begin on January 7, 2025, focused on preventing addictions, promoting mental health, and combating discrimination. Gender equalityMinister for Women Citlalli Hernández welcomed the approval of secondary legislation further defining constitutional reforms that strengthen substantive equality, eliminate the wage gap, and seek to eradicate gender violence. The President emphasized that Mexico now has a solid legal framework in favor of women. Ernestina Godoy, legal advisor to the President, urged state congresses to bring their laws into line with federal legislation to guarantee the comprehensive protection of women. Advances in the judicial candidate selection processArturo Zaldívar, general coordinator of Policy and Government, reported that 11,015 applicants have complied with the formal requirements to continue in the selection process to be candidates in the election of judges, justices, and magistrates. Infrastructure and cultureThe President announced the opening of the section of the Mayan Train between Escarcega and Chetumal, accompanied by the inauguration of hotels and centers at archeological sites. She also highlighted the future connection between the Mayan Train and the Inter-Oceanic Train in Palenque, describing it as part of the legacy of former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. This is also the case with the project of a new institution dedicated to the recovery and strengthening of native cultures, which was presented at the press conference. Unity of the Movement and call to legislatorsThe President said that leaders such as Adán Augusto and Ricardo Monreal, the heads of Morena’s caucuses in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, respectively, remain committed to the unity of the movement. She called on Morena legislators to prioritize the well-being of the people and to, return to their communities and provide the population with information on the work of the legislature. INFONAVIT and security of savingsThe security of workers’ savings in the INFONAVIT housing program was guaranteed. In addition, access to deeds will be facilitated for beneficiaries who are paying for their homes. “All those who have their savings in Infonavit for housing are totally protected, this idea that some people are now putting forward that the savings of workers are at risk is false, they are totally safe and that is not going to change,” the agency’s director, Octavio Romero, said. Navegación de entradas Anterior Bloqueos y refriegas en Comitán; más de 30 detenidos, esto se sabe