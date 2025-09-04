Joint Communiqué Mexico-United States –Ministry of Foreign Relations — September 3, 2025

The governments of Mexico and the United States reaffirm their cooperation in the field of security. Such cooperation is based on the principles of reciprocity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, shared and differentiated responsibility, as well as mutual trust. The goal is to work together to dismantle transnational organized crime through strengthened cooperation between our respective national security institutions, security forces, and judicial authorities. In addition, we collaborate to address the illegal movement of people across the border. This cooperation, through specific and immediate actions, will strengthen security along our shared border, halt the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, and put an end to arms trafficking.

Both governments have established a high-level working group that will meet regularly to implement and monitor mutual commitments and actions taken within their respective countries, including measures to counter drug cartels, strengthen border security, eliminate clandestine cross-border tunnels, address illicit financial flows, improve collaboration to prevent fuel theft, and increase inspections, investigations, and prosecutions to stop the flow of drugs and weapons.

Our close coordination has enabled us to secure the border, reduce fentanyl trafficking, and advance intelligence sharing, all within our respective legal frameworks. Both governments intend to further strengthen collaboration in public health questions and coordinate campaigns to prevent illicit substance abuse and opioid addiction.

Both governments reaffirm their determination to cooperate, protect our citizens, and make our communities safer.