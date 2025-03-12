March 12, 2025 The People’s Mañanera Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum: Investment of US$6.05 billion in strategic hydraulic infrastructure projects. Consultation process will begin to eradicate violence against women

SUMMARY

Investment in Hydraulic Infrastructure

Efraín Morales, general director of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), reported that over the course of the rest of the current presidential administration, a total investment of 122.60 billion pesos (US$6.05 billion) is contemplated in strategic hydraulic infrastructure projects. Among the most important projects are:

– Rosarito Desalination Plant, Baja California, with an investment of 12.00 billion pesos (US$592.50 million).

– El Novillo” dam and sectorization in La Paz, Baja California Sur, with an investment of over 1.42 billion pesos (US$70.26 million).

– Tunal II Dam, in Durango, with an investment of almost 3.99 billion pesos (US$196.75 million).

– Milpillas Dam, in Zacatecas, with an investment of 8.9 billion pesos (US$440 million).

– Hydraulic plan in 10 municipalities in the eastern part of the State of Mexico, with an investment of almost 2.53 billion pesos (US$124.72 million).

– Flood protection work projects in Tabasco, with an investment of 2.4 billion pesos (US$120 million).

Reduction of PEMEX Debt

President Claudia Sheinbaum presented a graph showing a 24.9% reduction in PEMEX debt since the beginning of President López Obrador’s administration.

National Consultation against Gender Violence

Sheinbaum noted that being the first woman to occupy the Presidency is a collective effort and part of Mexico’s transformation. She announced that a massive consultation process will begin to eradicate violence against women, which will be carried out throughout the country.

Launching of the “Live Healthy, Live Happily” Program

The Live Healthy, Live Happily program was launched in different schools across the country. Government officials and state governors visited public schools to inaugurate this project, which aims to measure the height, weight, and eyesight of students, in addition to providing tips on the importance of healthy eating.

Reciprocal Tariffs on the U.S.

Sheinbaum reported that the Mexican Government will wait until April 2 to decide whether to apply reciprocal tariffs on the United States in the case of steel and aluminum.

Economic Model and Well-Being

The President Sheinbaum noted that Mexico’s economy is driven from below and that the economic model is based on the principle: “For the good of all, the poor come first”. She also explained that well-being programs have been key to strengthening the domestic market.

Lie Detector Test

In the Lie Detector test section, the following statements were refuted:

It is false that Mexico is narco territory because the Government ignored the fight against organized crime.

It is not true that the Mexican Government expropriated land belonging to the U.S. company Calica.

It is false that the Mexican government bussed in participants to the informational assembly on March 9.

It is false that the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) will apply the PISA test due to a judge’s order.

It is not true that the construction of the Maya Train was financed by China.

It is not true that the National Guard ignored an organized crime convoy.

The reports of investment opportunities in PEMEX are false.

Regeneración, 12 de marzo de 2025.

