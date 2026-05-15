THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2026

SUMMARY

Mexico breaks tourist records and consolidates 4T infrastructure

Mexico is experiencing a historic moment in tourism. In the first quarter of 2026, more than 26 million international visitors arrived, generating an economic spill-over of almost US$10.29 million. In March alone, 9.37 million visitors and 1.3 million cruise passengers arrived in the country.

The Mayan Train increased the number of its international passengers by 40%, surpassing the 32,000 mark, while the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) continues to consolidate itself as one of the country’s most important airports. President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that the United States has recognized AIFA’s potential and she announced that it will soon receive and dispatch more international flights.

*Mexico is happier because the 4T lifted millions out of poverty

Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico ranks 12th among the happiest populations in the world and stated that this reflects the results of the Fourth Transformation. “People are happier today because 13.5 million Mexicans have been lifted out of poverty, there are well-being programs, and a government attentive to the people… that is what gives us strength and we are not abandoning that.”

IMSS Bienestar will expand with more hospitals and medical care

The President announced that on Tuesday the national 2030 infrastructure in health plan will be presented, including the construction of hospitals and nearly 10,000 additional beds. Sheinbaum confirmed that Yucatán will join IMSS Bienestar and that the goal is to triple medical consultations compared with 2024.

World Cup 2026: sport, tourism, and social transformation

President Sheinbaum announced the Social World Cup, which will equip nearly 4,000 sports fields and guarantee free access to broadcasts of the tournaments. She also proposed that all football teams in the country open sports schools accessible for girls, boys, and young people.

Sheinbaum: smear campaigns fail because Mexico is experiencing a great moment

The President explained that disinformation campaigns have not affected world interest in visiting Mexico and affirmed that the country is today “an international reference point” thanks to the political experience of the Fourth Transformation.

Ayuso failed: Mexico reclaims its original peoples

Sheinbaum described the visit of right-wing Spanish politician Díaz Ayuso as a “failure,” noting that she tried to rehabilitate the historical figure of Hernán Cortés and attack the Mexican government. In contrast, she noted what actually generated international recognition was the exhibits highlighting the lives of Mexican indigenous women and the cultural grandeur of the Mexican people.