MARCH 26, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA- Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum: High school education will be strengthened with new programs and more schools. 92% approve plan to address the plight of missing persons

Strengthening High School Education

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that high school education will be strengthened with two major educational models: the National High School Degree and the National High School Technical Degree programs. In addition, student enrollment will be expanded.

Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation Jesús Esteva indicated that in coordination with the Ministry of Public Education and local governments, 18 new high school campuses will be built in 12 states.

These schools will have a capacity for 16,200 students, with each one having up to 900 students.

Sheinbaum

Minister of Public Education explained that in order to expand the High School Degree program’s coverage, 35 morning secondary school campuses that do not have afternoon classes will be reconverted.

This measure will be implemented in 17 states and will benefit 10,500 students.

He also announced that the School is Ours program will be extended to the high school degree program campuses with an investment of 4.6 billion pesos (US$230 million), benefiting 6,200 schools.

Delgado recalled that, as of March 29, the new provisions prohibiting the promotion and sale of junk food will enter into effect.

Security and Anti-Crime Strategies

The President highlighted the progress of the security strategy, which has achieved a reduction in homicides and an increase in fentanyl seizures.

Pension Fund for Wellbeing

Sheinbaum noted that the Pension Fund for Wellbeing will benefit both Social Security retirees and Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) affiliates.

With this policy, ISSSTE-affiliated workers will be guaranteed their retirement at the same salary as their last year at their job, up to the limit of the average Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) salary.

Approval of the Plan to Address the Missing Persons’ Situation

Referring to a survey indicating that 92% of Mexicans approve of the Mexican Government’s plan to address the plight of missing persons, Sheinbaum said that this involves “many people” and that the population is attentive, informed, and aware of the reality.

Special Moments from the President

Sheinbaum commented that the moments she has enjoyed the most in the first few months of her administration have been the weekend tours. She noted that the affection she is receiving is very great and is mutual.

Lie Detector Test

In the Lie Detector Test section, the following false statements were refuted:

– It is not true that an extermination camp was found in Teuchitlán, Jalisco; and not true that the Teuchitlán affair is “the Ayotzinapa of Claudia Sheinbaum’s government”.



– It is not true that the Izaguirre Ranch was under the custody of the Federal Attorney General’s Office; and not true that with the elimination of the National Institute for Access to Information (INAI), transparency will also be eliminated.



– The video showing personnel from the Ministry of National Defense ambushed in Chilchota, Michoacán in 2025 is fake.



– President Sheinbaum not criticized singer Ángela Aguilar.

