Mexico Reaches Temporary Agreement with U.S.; Sheinbaum Emphasizes Respectful Dialogue and Defense of Principles

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced on Thursday that Mexico and the United States had reached a temporary trade agreement that will allow current conditions under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to remain in place for the next 90 days, while both nations continue working toward a long-term solution.

During her morning press conference—which started late due to a roughly 40-minute phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump—Sheinbaum stated that no new tariffs will be imposed on Mexican products and that the current deal preserves the core provisions of the USMCA.

“We reached a good agreement,” said Sheinbaum, clarifying that tariffs will not increase, the treaty remains in place, and both countries have 90 days to continue building a long-term relationship.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

According to Sheinbaum, the agreement stipulates that:

• The 25% tariff remains only on products outside the USMCA, as part of the decree published in March related to combating fentanyl trafficking.

• Existing tariffs on the automotive, steel, and aluminum sectors remain unchanged.

• No additional action will be required from Mexico in the short term.

She emphasized that the understanding reached represents “the best possible agreement” compared to the conditions imposed on other nations.

“Investing in Mexico remains the best option. Our strategy of staying calm, composed, and firmly defending our principles has worked,” she stressed.

Respectful Dialogue Without Subordination

Sheinbaum highlighted the respectful tone of the conversation with President Trump.

“President Trump treats us with respect, and we do the same. We may not always agree, but we maintain a relationship as equals,” she said, adding that Trump acknowledged Mexico as the United States’ main trading partner.

Sheinbaum clarified that no in-person meeting is currently planned, though dialogue will likely resume as the 90-day period comes to a close.

Regarding bilateral security relations, Sheinbaum noted that both countries maintain an agreement that prioritizes respect for sovereignty, coordination without subordination, and effective cooperation.

Cabinet Reactions

Foreign Relations Minister Marcelo Ebrard praised the President’s handling of the conversation as “splendid.” Without flattery, he said, Sheinbaum demonstrated firmness and the ability to persuade President Trump, putting Mexico in a privileged position compared to other countries.

He noted that, aside from Mexico, only China has achieved a similar arrangement.

“What was accomplished today puts us in a highly advantageous position that brings us closer to the renewal of the USMCA,” Ebrard emphasized.

Presidential spokesperson Jesús Ramírez de la Fuente explained that the conversation reflected the President’s leadership, intelligence, and dialogue skills. He emphasized that Sheinbaum achieved an agreement marked by mutual respect and the defense of national interests.

No Discussion on Migration

Sheinbaum clarified that migration was not discussed during the call with Trump. Instead, they focused on proposals to reduce the trade deficit and the potential for significant U.S. investment in Mexico.

“What is most important for Mexico is to maintain a strong commercial relationship with the United States and for us to work as equals. Our strength lies in our people, not just in one person,” she concluded.

