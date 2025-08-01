THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, AUGUST 1, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress of the “Mexico Embraces You” Repatriation Program

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported on the progress of the “Mexico Embraces You” strategy, aimed at receiving and assisting repatriated Mexican nationals:

From January 20 to July 31, a total of 75,914 Mexicans were repatriated, of whom 36,162 received assistance at one of ten support centers, where over 436,000 services were provided.

Over 50,000 returning compatriots were enrolled in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

41,298 Bienestar Paisano e-cards were issued, containing 2,000 pesos (US$106) for relocation expenses.

7,687 remittance cards were distributed through Finabien.

The National Migration Institute helped more than 16,000 Mexican nationals return to their home states.

Reduction in Music Promoting Violence

Minister of Culture Claudia Curiel reported that, based on data from Mexico’s leading streaming platform, monthly plays of music that glorifies violence have decreased. Meanwhile, consumption of regional Mexican music increased by approximately 25% compared to 2024.

“Mexico Sings” Competition and its National Broadcasting

Curiel reminded the public that the Mexico Sings semi-finals will be held every Sunday from August 17 to October 5, broadcast by more than 18 public media outlets.

The grand finale will take place on October 5 at Ciudad Esperanza Iris Theater and will also be broadcast publicly.

Acquittal of Israel Vallarta

President Sheinbaum stated the Mexican government worked to secure the acquittal of Israel Vallarta, linked to an alleged kidnapping and held for nearly 20 years without trial.

The case was marred by serious irregularities, which included complaints, injunctions, and various appeal motions. During this time, Vallarta was the victim of physical and psychological torture. The Interior Ministry has provided support and attention to his family.

Sheinbaum said that people shouldn’t forget how Vallarta’s arrest occurred. It was staged for TV by journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, in coordination with Genaro García Luna, now imprisoned for ties to drug cartels.

She called the case one of the darkest episodes in the history of the Mexican judicial system, dating back to Felipe Calderón’s presidency.

Iberdrola Exits Mexico; Cox Acquires Assets

President Sheinbaum announced that Iberdrola executives confirmed the Spanish company’s withdrawal from Mexico, redirecting investment to Europe. The Spanish-owned company Cox has purchased Iberdrola’s Mexican assets for US$4.2 billion.

Sheinbaum emphasized that this as a sign of investor confidence, and indicated that Cox plans to invest an additional US$10.69 billion in Mexico.

Trade Relations with the U.S. and Opposition Criticism

In relation to the agreement for a 90-day extension on the application of U.S. tariffs, Sheinbaum said trade relations have been handled calmly and firmly, defending Mexico’s principles without compromising its sovereignty. Despite global challenges, Mexico remains one of the least affected countries and retains key USMCA advantages.

The President criticized the opposition’s desire for the country to fail, even if it harms the people. She directly called out PRI leader Alejandro Moreno for traveling to the United States to “spread lies,” labeling him a traitor, and added that the PAN is not much better.

Sheinbaum noted that Mexico’s 0.7% economic growth places it among the world’s top performers, and that the country is moving ahead with a clear direction under Plan Mexico and mutually beneficial commercial integration.

Supply of Oncology Medications

Sheinbaum reported that nearly all required oncology medications have been secured, though three still face supply issues. A special reserve will be established to ensure constant availability.

Governance and Principles of the Fourth Transformation

President Sheinbaum concluded by affirming that power must be exercised with modesty, and that the Fourth Transformation is guided by republican austerity, echoing Benito Juárez’s philosophy that “there can be no rich government with a poor people.”