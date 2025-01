MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN

No. 208 – January 8, 2025

Contents: 2024: Steering the Ship of State — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: 2024: A Watershed Year for Mexico: AMLO seals his legacy; Claudia Sheinbaum wins the people’s hearts; Menace from next door; There’s more to be done!

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/208