MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 214 — FEBRUARY 19, 2025

Contents: Out of the Shadows: A Golden Ticket – By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Socialism: Dignity Without Papers — Interview with Luisa Martinez, immigrant rights activist and a leader member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Reflections: Sparks of Resistance Create a Prairie Fire! — By Bill Gallegos, veteran Chicano liberation activist and environmental justice leader.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/214