SOBERANÍA 46: MEXICO VS THE DEA

In the latest episode of Soberanía, Kurt and José Luis discuss the implications for Mexico of hardliner Terry Cole being nominated to lead the DEA, as the agency struggles to rediscover its mojo following a series of embarrassing scandals. They also analyze the USAID’s historic role as a soft-power arm of empire, with its tentacles well-placed in Mexico, and go on to consider the devastating cryptoscam enveloping Argentine president Javier Milei, as well as President Sheinbaum’s response. And defending Milei in losers and haters, the loser everyone loves to hate: Ricardo Salinas Pliego.