MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN

No. 217– March 19, 2025

Contents: AMLO/Claudia: Continuation Not Comparison – By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: A Socialist View of Mexico’s 4th Transformation – Interview with author and journalist David Raby. His latest book Mexico in Transformation, from AMLO to Claudia has just been released.

Reflections: The Fight for Language Justice in the US — By Bill Gallegos, veteran Chicano liberation activist, environmental justice leader.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/217