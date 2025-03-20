English Section

MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 217 — MARCH 19, 2025

MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN
No. 217– March 19, 2025

Contents: AMLO/Claudia: Continuation Not Comparison – By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: A Socialist View of Mexico’s 4th Transformation – Interview with author and journalist David Raby. His latest book Mexico in Transformation, from AMLO to Claudia has just been released.

Reflections: The Fight for Language Justice in the US — By Bill Gallegos, veteran Chicano liberation activist, environmental justice leader.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,
on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

