MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 224 — MAY 7, 2025

Contents: Texas Pride, Tejas Mexico Style? — By Meizhu Lui for the editorial team

Voices: Pecans and Protest: a Texas Story — Interview with filmmaker Anne Lewis about her film on the historic Texas pecan strike and its leader Emma Tenayuca

Reflections: Our Hearts Sing Freedom: La Gloria de Cinco de Mayo — By Bill Gallegos, veteran Chicano liberation activist, environmental justice leader, and revolutionary socialist

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/224