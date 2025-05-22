MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 226 — MAY 21, 2025

CONTENTS:

Laughing All the Way to the Barricades — By Meizhu Lui for the editorial team

Voices: A Mexican Marriage: Humor and Revolution — Interview with Rafael Barajas Durán, better known as El Fisgón, a Mexican cartoonist and illustrator. He is a regular contributor to La Jornada and also heads Morena’s National Political Education Institute.

Reflections: The Trump Doctrine — By José Luis Granados Ceja

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.



