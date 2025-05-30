MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 227 – MAY 28, 2025

Contents: Be Advised: Graphic Content in Comics — By Meizhu Lui for the editorial team

Voices: Superhero Batman Inspires Political Action — Interview with writer, filmmaker, and illustrator Einnar Dante Espinosa

Reflections: People on the Move: Something new? — By political and cultural activist Vicky Hamlin

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

