Two advisors of Mexico City’s Head of Government Clara Brugada were murdered in Mexico City

— The murdered are Ximena Guzmán and José Muñoz, very close collaborators of the Head of Government, Clara Brugada. The country’s presidency has offered its full support to the investigations.



By Pablo Meriguet

Two members of the Mexico City Chief of Government’s team were murdered in Mexico City

Ximena Guzmán Cuevas served as Brugada’s private secretary, while José “Pepe” Muñoz Vega was a close advisor to the head of government of Mexico City. Photo: screenshot

On May 20, in Mexico City, two officials of the Mexico City Government Office were shot and killed, in broad daylight in the middle of Mexico City. The event shocked the Mexican political society due to the profile of the two officials and their close links to the head of government of Mexico City, Clara Brugada.

Ximena Guzmán Cuevas served as Brugada’s private secretary, while José “Pepe” Muñoz Vega was a close advisor to the head of government of Latin America’s largest city. Both had worked alongside Brugada for several years and were considered close confidants of the head of government.

According to some reports, an unknown man approached a car driven by Guzmán and fired several shots at the two officials. According to the Mayor’s Office, efforts are being made to find the suspect through the camera system, although no further information has been released at this time.

Reactions

Brugada wrote on her X account: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ximena and Pepe. With them, I shared many years of dreams and struggles to transform, first Iztapalapa, and now our great city. Ximena was a wonderful woman, tireless, and very kind. I knew Pepe almost since he was a child, one of the most intelligent and responsible people I have ever known. Our souls hurt. In the cabinet, we are deeply shocked and in mourning. I embrace with all my heart his family, friends, and comrades in struggle.” In addition, Brugada stated, “We will not rest until justice is done.”

For her part, the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, who is part of the same political party as Brugada (Morena), expressed that “the attack will be thoroughly investigated”. She also expressed her solidarity with Brugada’s team and offered support: “We know them, our solidarity with their families, with Clara, and we are going to give her all the support required by the Head of Government. So far, we do not know more information, we do not have more information, more than [the one presented], and, of course, we are going to be giving support…. There will be no impunity, those responsible will be arrested and will have to face justice”

Investigations begin

The Attorney General’s Office and the Secretary of Security announced that they have initiated the corresponding investigations into the double homicide that has impacted Mexican society. Federal authorities have also joined this work. According to unconfirmed information, a vehicle and a motorcycle were found near the place and were used to perpetrate the attack.

This is not the first time that a high-ranking official has been attacked in this way. In 2020, Omar García Harfuch was shot with large caliber weapons. He was hit three times with bullets and shrapnel, but survived the attack.

Who is behind the attack on Brugada’s collaborators is still uncertain. Many point to it being an attack perpetrated by criminal gangs to send a message to Brugada’s administration. In addition, the attack brings to public attention that although the capital is a city with less violence compared to other cities, organized crime is still strong and able to carry out these types of attacks.

Sheinbaum, for her part, publicly requested that the case be handled responsibly and that people refrain from speculating too much about an ongoing investigation: “We call for everyone’s responsibility and to wait for the investigations and the information that we are going to offer together with the Government of Mexico City, since this is a joint investigation…and we are supporting in everything that is needed.”

Source: People’s Dispatch

https://peoplesdispatch.org/2025/05/21/two-advisors-of-mexico-citys-head-of-government-clara-brugada-were-murdered-in-mexico-city/