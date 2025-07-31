MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 234 — JULY 30, 2025

Contents: Song of the Stubborn One Thousand — By Peter Shapiro and Agatha Hinman, for the editorial team Peaceful Solitude — or Solitary Confinement? — Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: The Strike that Changed Watsonville — Interview with Peter Shapiro, labor activist and author of Song of the Stubborn One Thousand: The Watsonville Canning Strike, 1985-87

Reflections: Defending the Sovereignty of Venezuela – By Mexico City based freelance writer and photojournalist José Luis Granados

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/234