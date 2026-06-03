THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3, 2026

SUMMARY

Housing for Well-being: Housing Becomes a Right

The target for the Housing for Well-being program in Jalisco has been increased to 65,743 homes, with an investment of over 45.5 billion pesos (US$2.63 billion). In addition, the Infonavit housing agency has benefited more than 21,500 families by delivering homes across the country, advancing the Fourth Transformation’s commitment to guarantee a decent home for those who need it the most.

Roads for Well-being: Historic Investment and Modernization

In 2026, more than 69 billion pesos (US$3.99 billion) will be allocated to highway maintenance, and by the end of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s six-year term in office, more than 40,000 kilometers of the federal highway network will have been rehabilitated. Furthermore, through the Megabachetón 2026 initiative, 1,392 kilometers of federal highways have been repaved, with an investment of 50 billion pesos (US$2.89 billion). “We have succeeded in extending the durability of these projects and improving the benefits for Mexicans,” President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized.

Democracy, justice, and sovereignty for the people

Three reforms that strengthen democracy have come into effect: the popular election of judges, justices, and magistrates, safeguards against candidates with criminal running for office, and the annulment of elections due to foreign interference.

The judicial reform simplifies the electoral process and ensures that judges, magistrates, and justices are elected by the people. In addition, a body will be created to sanction irregularities and expedite the administration of justice. “With the people, everything; without the people, nothing,” Sheinbaum emphasized.

Sovereignty yes, subordination no

The President defended national sovereignty against accusations from the United States and noted that her government has made more than 50,000 arrests and reduced intentional homicides by 49%, demonstrating results in the area of security.

“It’s a question of sovereignty,” Sheinbaum stated, rejecting any outside attempt to influence decisions that correspond to the people of Mexico. She called for clarity regarding reports of alleged U.S. government moves to rescind visas for Mexican officials and questioned the interests behind these news leaks.

A defining moment for Mexico

Sheinbaum called on citizens to stay informed and aware of the national and international context, emphasizing that Mexico is going through a period of profound democratic transformation.

“No one is saying we must agree on everything, but there are defining moments in the history of nations, and this is a defining moment,” the President said, reiterating that the country’s fundamental decisions must remain in the hands of the Mexican people.