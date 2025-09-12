MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 240 — SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

Contents: When Home is Both Mexico and the US — Por Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Mexican Women Take Government Reins – Interview with Roselia Suárez, Morena activist and currently a migrant congressional deputy in Mexico.

Reflections: Mexico Proves Neoliberalism’s Failure — Excerpt from Claudia Sheinbaum’s first state of the nation/government report delivered on Sept. 1, 2025.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/240