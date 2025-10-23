MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 247 — OCTOBER 22, 2025

Contents: Making Social Change out of Small Change — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Financial Reform: Well-Being Requires Money —- Interview with Rocio Mejia Flores, who has served in top government positions in Mexico City and the national government as an expert in microfinance. She was appointed by AMLO as Director General of Telecommunications of Mexico (Telecomm) in 2022 and was reaffirmed in that position by President Sheinbaum, with the name of the department changed to FINABIEN.

Reflections: How Mexico’s School Junk Food Ban Evolved — By Brenda Marquezhoyos (from El Sol de México)

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

