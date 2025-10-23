THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2025

SUMMARY

Response to Torrential Rains and Flooding Emergency

Access has now been restored to all localities affected by last week’s heavy rains and flooding. Of the 288 damaged roads, 197 have been reopened, and electric power has been restored in 99.75% of the affected areas across the five states. Cleanup has been completed in 1,161 schools; 89,897 households have been registered with the Wellbeing Ministry census; and 314,944 food packages have been distributed. In addition, 252,111 vaccines have been administered, and 53,250 public servants are participating in relief efforts. President Claudia Sheinbaum will visit Veracruz and Puebla today to supervise progress in the relief efforts.

U.S. Companies Under Investigation for “Huachicol Fiscal”

President Sheinbaum confirmed that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is investigating U.S. companies for fuel smuggling. She explained that what is known as “huachicol fiscal”, involves fraudulent imports or smuggling of gasoline and diesel designed to avoid paying VAT and the Special Tax on Production and Services, the IEPS. Sheinbaum noted that tighter customs monitoring has reduced this illegal activity.

Mexico Rejects U.S. Attacks Outside Its Territory

The President reiterated Mexico’s disagreement with the U.S. attacks on vessels in international waters, emphasizing that the country defends national sovereignty and respect for international law. She confirmed that this position has already been formally communicated to the U.S. government.

Homicides Down 32% with New Security Strategy

Sheinbaum announced new actions to prevent youth recruitment by criminal groups and to strengthen coordination among the different levels of government. Starting in November, the Security Cabinet will hold sessions in regions with the highest crime rates. Security and Citizen Protection Minister Omar García Harfuch reported a 32% decrease in homicides and 27 fewer violent deaths per day, reflecting progress in the country’s pacification efforts.

Meeting with Scotiabank and “Plan Mexico”

In her meeting with the CEO of Scotiabank, the President emphasized business interest in discussions concerning the USMCA, “Plan Mexico,” and investment opportunities. She explained that banks seek to finance public and private projects in accordance with government rules. Sheinbaum also emphasized that stricter customs monitoring has curbed illegal fuel imports, boosting Pemex sales and reducing private imports.

Río Sonora and Grupo México

Sheinbaum recalled that the agreement signed during Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration to address the pollution of the Sonora River included funds for cleanup, a hospital, and water monitoring. She stressed that affected communities continue demanding its fulfillment and guaranteed that her government will support their fight for environmental justice.

Culture and International Cooperation

Paco Ignacio Taibo II, director of the Fondo de Cultura Económica (FCE) publishing house and prominent intellectual, announced the completion of a two-and-a-half-year project that distributed 2.5 million books for teenagers across Latin America, free of charge. President Sheinbaum noted that each title respected authors’ rights and she praised the international coordination that made the project possible.