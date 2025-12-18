MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 255 — DECEMBER 17, 2025

Contents: Gifts, Christmas and Otherwise — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team
Voices: Hell and High Water: from Haiti to Mexico — Interview with Haitian immigrant Dales Louissant on his experiences migrating to and living in Mexico.
Reflections: Rogue States and Pirates — By Mexico City based freelance writer and photojournalist José Luis Granados
Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,
on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.