MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — WEEKLY NEWSLETTER OF THE MEXICO SOLIDARITY PROJECT — JUNE 24,2026

Contents: Profit Sharing: Pie in the Sky or Common Sense? — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Fifteen Years Fired and Still Fighting — Interview with José Luis Solario Alcalá, who worked at Honda from 2000 to 2010, when he was fired for leading a drive to form an independent union in opposition to the charro CTM union. After 15 years, his case was finally heard. At the end of May, 2026, the Federal Board of Mediation and Conciliation ordered his reinstatement.

Reflections: The CIA Is Up To No Good in Mexico — By Kurt Hackbarth, political analyst on Mexico’s Canal Once and the cohost of Mexico Solidarity Project’s Soberanía podcast.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Samuel Martínez.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.substack.com/p/mexico-solidarity-project-bulletin

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And check out:

*MEXICO SOLIDARITY MEDIA: Our website for current news and analysis in English

*¡SOBERANÍA! (Sovereignty): For entertaining exposés of events in Mexico in English, catch our podcast with José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth.

*Sin Muros with English subtitles: José Luis and Kurt host a weekly TV show on Canal Once that analyzes Mexico-US relations with English subtitles.

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