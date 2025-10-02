MEXICO SOLIDARTITY BULLETIN – NO. 244 – OCTOBER 1, 2075

No. 244 – OCTOBER 1, 2025
Contents: Rethink Justice, Since We Are All Criminals — Por Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team
Voices: Being Undocumented is NOT a Crime — Interview with Chesa Boudin, founding executive director of Berkeley’s Criminal Law & Justice Center, a policy and advocacy hub.
Reflections: Responding to Trump’s Latin America Pivot — By Mexico City-based freelance journalist José Luis Granados
Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,
on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.