Mexico to Attend Emergency Conference to Halt Gaza Genocide

In the context of the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people by Israel and US imperialism, The Hague Group is convening an Emergency Ministerial Conference on July 15th and 16th, in Bogotá, Colombia. Mexico will be one of the member states attending, along with The Hague Group co-chairs Colombia and South Africa, Algeria, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Chile, China, Cuba, Djibouti, Honduras, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Namibia, Nicaragua, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Portugal, Qatar, Slovenia, Spain, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Turkey, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Acting co-chairs of The Hague Group, the Republic of Colombia and the Republic of South Africa, called states from across the world for an Emergency Ministerial Meeting to announce concrete measures against Israel’s violations of international law.

The Hague Group has outlined three objectives for the conference:

Collective Diplomatic Pressure Expand the spirit of The Hague Group to create a unified international voice against Israel’s violations of international law to counter political and economic retaliation faced by individual states.

Concrete Legal Measures Move beyond symbolic condemnations to implement binding actions under international law, addressing the material enablers of genocide and war crimes.

Historic Precedent for International Solidarity Build on the legacy of global solidarity movements that have dismantled apartheid and other oppressive systems, setting a model for future coordinated responses to international law violations.

For this conference, existing ‘commitments’ that were made in January are on the table for all states, but will be deliberated — among others — by all participants during the first closed door sesssions to take place on Tuesday, July 15th at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia.

The initial meeting produced three primary commitments for the participating states, to:

Support the requests of the International Criminal Court and comply with obligations under the Rome Statute, with regards to the warrants issued on 21 November 2024; for states party to the Statute…

Prevent provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel, in all cases where there is a clear risk that such arms and related items might be used to commit or facilitate violations of international law…

Prevent the docking of vessels at any port, if applicable, within territorial jurisdiction, in all cases where there is a clear risk of the vessel being used to carry military fuel and weaponry to Israel…

Despite intervening in South Africa’s International Criminal Court of Justice case against Israel in 2024, having two Mexican diplomats shot at by the IDF during an official visit with Palestinian authorities in occupied Palestine in May, and a recent controversy over the domestic use of isreali Pegasus spyware, Mexico’s diplomatic and political responses to israel’s genocide of the Palestinians and regional aggression have been weak. President Claudia Sheinbaum refrained from calling israel’s actions a genocide, and refused to break ties with israel.

The Hague Group was established on 31 January 2025 at Het Nutshuis in The Hague, Netherlands. Convened by the Progressive International, eight nations — Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal, and

South Africa — announced three inaugural measures to curtail violations of international law, specifically focusing on Israel’s actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The Hague Group aims to uphold the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and support the realisation of the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. It seeks to do so through coordinated legal and diplomatic measures.

Source: https://mexicosolidarity.com/mexico-to-attend-emergency-conference-to-halt-gaza-genocide/