Soberanía 65, the Mexican politics podcast: Patience Running Out

As Attorney General Pam Bondi calls Mexico a “foreign adversary” and the US Treasury Department sanctions three Mexican financial institutions, President Sheinbaum’s patience is clearly running out. In today’s episode, José Luis and Kurt discuss Mexico’s diplomatic dilemma in the face of the Trump administration’s constant turning of the screws. They also discuss the United States’ amusing threat to leave their own puppet, the OAS, analyze the latest polls for MORENA and Sheinbaum’s job performance, and, in losers and haters, a nepo baby calling someone else unqualified: pot, meet kettle.