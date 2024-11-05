PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2024

Who’s Who? Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) Prices

The prices of the basic food basket in the central zone of the country were 754.00 pesos (US$37.13) at the low end and 979.40 pesos (US$48.23) at the high end. For October 31, the price of regular gasoline ranged between a minimum of 22.39 pesos (US$1.10) and a maximum of 26.35 pesos (US$1.29). The lowest price for premium gasoline was 22.65 pesos (US$1.11) and the highest was 27.35 pesos (US$1.34). The national average price of mandarina gasoline was 49.17 pesos (US$2.32).

Health

Minister of Health David Kershenobich outlined the health-care goals, which are as follows: to prioritize health promotion, increase the quality of medical attention, strengthen the IMSS-Bienestar program, guarantee that all clinics and hospitals have the necessary medicines, supplies and equipment, and modernize and integrate the health-care sector.

Eduardo Clark, Deputy Minister for Integration and Development of the Health-Care Sector explained that the aim of health promotion and disease prevention is to reduce the percentage of children with obesity, increase the percentage of diagnosed chronic diseases, and raise the percentage of chronic patients in control of their illnesses.

IMSS implements universal electronic medical records to improve medical care

Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) director Zoé Robledo presented the electronic clinical registry, a system that centralizes and organizes patients’ health information from the last 7 years, accessible regardless of the place of care or the corresponding institution (IMSS or Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE). This registry will allow doctors to access vital information, such as allergies and medical history, facilitating accurate diagnoses and reducing errors. With 53.7 million digital registries, Mexico has the second largest clinical system in the world, benefiting patients with a secure, complete, and efficient medical history.

IMSS Bienestar launches “Doctors for Well-Being” to strengthen the Public Health-Care Network

Alejandro Svarch presented the “Doctors for Well-Being” program, which seeks to create the world’s largest public health-care network with clinical-surgical teams available 24/7, especially in areas of high demand and difficult access. The professionals will receive a base salary of 55,000 pesos (US$2,708) per month, a bonus of 16,000 pesos (US$788), as well as support for lodging, food, transportation and a free master’s program at the National Institute of Public Health.

ISSSTE seeks to improve care with more doctors and by equalizing salaries

Martí Batres, head of the ISSSTE, highlighted the institution’s efforts to reduce waiting times and increase the number of medical personnel with salaries equal to those of the IMSS. In addition, ties with the IMSS and IMSS Bienestar will be strengthened, and the gradual nationalization of ISSSTE services will continue.

Sheinbaum highlights collaboration with the US in migration and public security

Claudia Sheinbaum said will maintain a good relationship with Donald Trump in case he becomes U.S. president, highlighting Mexico’s efforts to reduce migration, which has decreased by 75% at the northern border, through promoting local employment and humanitarian rescue missions. She also stressed the importance of high-level dialogues to coordinate efforts on public security issues, including the recent arrest of an international INTERPOL target.

INE budget approved for election of judges and justices

Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that democracy cannot cost so much and that there are ways to reduce expenses, indicating that “there is no need to spend so much money.”

Sheinbaum denounces nepotism in the judicial system and highlights contradictions in Mexicans Against Corruption

Claudia Sheinbaum criticized nepotism in the judicial system, recalling the research project “Family Power in the Federal Government” undertaken in 2018 by Mexicans Against Corruption, which revealed that 48% of judicial personnel work with relatives in the courts. Sheinbaum questioned the current stance of the organization and its founder, Claudio X. González, for defending the judicial branch despite its past acknowledgement of high levels of corruption. She stressed that the Judicial Reform responds to the mandate to fight corruption and nepotism, which she considers to be a serious problem in the country’s judicial system.

Sheinbaum responds to Coparmex: It is the Court that is violating the Constitution

Claudia Sheinbaum replied to José Medina Mora, president of the Mexican Employers’ Confederation (Coparmex), in regard to his concerns about a “constitutionality crisis” and its impact on investments. She questioned why it was not the Court that such concerns were addressed to and stated that it is the justices who are violating the constitution, urging Medina Mora to ask them about the validity of their decisions.

Semilleros Creativos Program

The “Semilleros Creativos” program will continue and, in addition, the Ministry of Culture’s educational system will be strengthened. “One more artist is one less criminal”.