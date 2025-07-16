Podcast: Soberanía 67: Tarrif This!

This is getting old. Donald Trump has now threatened Mexico with tariffs for the fourth time since being elected, with an ever-shifting carousel of justifications. In today’s episode, José Luis and Kurt have the entire breakdown. New sets of polls on both sides of the border demonstrate that USers are souring on Trump’s immigration measures…and that Mexicans are souring on the US. Better late than never: Mexico decides to attend the Emergency Conference of States to End the Gaza Genocide amidst rumors that Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente’s passive approach to diplomacy is wearing thin. And in Losers and Haters, a US narco-lawyer tries to pick a fight with President Sheinbaum.