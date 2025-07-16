THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JULY 18, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress of the Mayan Train

General Óscar Lozano, director of the Mayan Train, announced that with the recent renovation of the Tenosique station in Tabasco, all 34 stations of the railway line are now 100% operational. He also announced that connectivity service between the Maya Train station and the historic downtown area of San Francisco de Campeche will begin August 2.

As of July 15, the Mayan Train has transported almost 1.36 million passengers. The project’s impact on southeast Mexico includes a regional GDP increase from 1.8 trillion pesos to 2.3 trillion pesos (US$95 billion to US$120 billion) and growth in the economically active population from 4.5 million to 6.03 million people.

Situation at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and Mexicana de Aviación

General Isidoro López, director of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) reported that it currently operates 152 flights per day, with 38 national and 8 international destinations; international routes will expand to 15 destinations in the second half of 2025. Between January 1 and July 15, almost 3.65 million passengers traveled via the AIFA.

Director of Mexicana de Aviación Leobardo Ávila said the new 190/195 E2 model aircraft fleet will reach 20 planes by 2028, aiming to carry 3.4 million passengers yearly.

Response to U.S. Tomato Tariff

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the government will implement a support program for small tomato producers in response to the 17.09% tariff imposed by the United States on its imports of the Mexican product. She indicated that as part of “Plan Mexico,” the government will strengthen the domestic market and pursue new export opportunities for both fresh and processed tomatoes. In addition, she emphasized that tomatoes originally meant for export will be used to reactivate domestic production chains.

Biometric CURP and the Ayotzinapa Case

Sheinbaum clarified that the biometric CURP ID card will not store personal data, but will assist prosecutors in addressing cases of missing or disappeared persons. She denied any request had been made for access to the National Electoral Institute (INE) voter registration records, as affirmed by INE president Guadalupe Taddei. Sheinbaum clarified that the legislation only allows information on individuals involved in criminal investigations to be solicited, based on the corresponding investigative files, and that the INE remains autonomous.

Following Rosendo Gómez’s resignation as special prosecutor for the Ayotzinapa case, Mauricio Pazarán, current coordinator of the investigation, will assume his functions.

Relations with Canada and Mexican Community in the U.S.

The President reported that during a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of upholding the terms of the USMCA (Mexico-U.S.-Canada trade pact). They also shared their experiences with the letters received from U.S. President Donald Trump with threats to impose new tariffs (35% for Canada, 30% for Mexico) and the strategies that each country is adopting to address these trade challenges.

The President emphasized that Mexicans in the United States are fully integrated in U.S. life that a large part of the American population recognizes their contributions and work.

“Lie Detector” Segment

The following claims were debunked as fake news:

It is not true that the Mexican government withholds anti-money laundering information from other countries.

It is not true that the Mexican Government will eliminate 11 healthcare programs by 2026.

It is not true that the IMSS-Bienestar program failed to pay members of the Independent Healthcare Workers’ Force.

It is not true that the biometric CURP will provide citizens’ information to U.S. authorities to facilitate deportations.

It is not true that the President will promote an electoral reform to eliminate proportional representation seats in Congress.