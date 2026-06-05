THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2026

SUMMARY

The Transformation Continues to Bring Well-being to Veracruz

More than 4.31 billion pesos (US$248.80 million) are being allocated to rebuild roads, bridges, and thoroughfares damaged by torrential rains, in addition to new projects that will reduce travel times and strengthen regional connectivity. The Coatzacoalcos Aqueduct is 32% complete and will guarantee water supply for 475,000 residents, while water infrastructure projects continue in more than 40 municipalities.

IMSS-Bienestar serves more than 5.1 million Veracruz residents, with 78,000 surgeries, 22 million medications dispensed, and 98% coverage of oncology needs. This is in addition to the construction and renovation of hospitals that strengthen the right to healthcare.

Sovereignty and Two Visions for the Country

Claudia Sheinbaum noted that former president López Obrador’s recent letter of support and the public appearances by ex-presidents Fox and Calderón reflect completely different visions for the country. “This is one thing, and that’s another,” the President said, emphasizing that while the former PAN presidents participated in a partisan political event, AMLO spoke out in defense of national sovereignty.

Pemex and the petrochemical industry: reclaiming what neoliberalism dismantled

President Sheinbaum emphasized that reviving the petrochemical sector is essential to strengthening energy sovereignty and reducing dependence on imports, following decades in which neoliberalism promoted the industry’s dismantling. With an investment of 93 billion pesos (US$5.32 billion), Pemex will restart petrochemical and fertilizer production to strengthen the country’s productive capacity.

Roxana Guzmán: The Priority Is to Find the Missing Journalist

Regarding the disappearance of Veracruz-based journalist Roxana Guzmán, the Veracruz Attorney General’s Office reported that interviews have been conducted with family members and close associates, video recordings have been analyzed, the vehicle involved has been identified, and search operations have been coordinated across all three levels of government. The President was clear that “what is important is to find her; what is important is searching for her.”

Self-determination of peoples and respect for sovereignty

The President reaffirmed that Mexico’s foreign policy is guided by the principle of the self-determination of peoples and non-intervention. In response to statements by U.S. officials regarding Bolivia, Sheinbaum maintained that “each people should decide who governs them,” emphasizing that Mexico will maintain a stance of respect for sovereignty and the free decision of Bolivia’s peoples.

CNTE: dialogue yes, repression no

Regarding the protests held by the National Teachers’ Coordinating Committee (CNTE), Sheinbaum reiterated that the government respects teachers but does not condone violent demonstrations. She explained that containment measures, such as physical barriers, are used to prevent confrontations. The President ruled out evicting the sit-in. “No, because that’s what they want to see,” she said, recalling the evictions during the neoliberal era.