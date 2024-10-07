Soberanía 29: Mexico Makes History: Claudia Sheinbaum Presidenta

Mexico has a new president: Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. In this latest episode, co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth go over her first speeches as president on Oct 1, first in the Congress and later in Mexico City’s Zócalo, where the president outlined her 100-point agenda to a roaring and enthusiastic crowd. Plus, the mañaneras (daily morning press conferences by the president) are here to stay! Kurt and José Luis chat about Sheinbaum’s own touch on this critical communications exercise. And in our Loser and Haters section, we discuss the NED-funded Journal of Democracy’s latest attack on Mexican democracy.