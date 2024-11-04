Soberanía 33: Mexico’s Private Right-Wing TV Networks Are in Trouble



It’s fun watching Mexican oligarchs get their comeuppance. This week Soberanía podcast co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth discuss the fall of Televisa Chairman Emilio Azcárraga Jean and the problems facing TV Azteca. We also break down the miscarriage of justice being attempted against an underage victim in Querétario by state Attorney General Víctor Antonio Jesús Hernández. Plus, you won’t be surprised to learn that Kurt and José Luis agreed with President Sheinbaum when she recently called Claudio X. González a “toxic failson”. And in the Losers and Haters, we mock Ryan Berg and academics like him who treat their own analysis as sacrosanct despite the fact they’re actively advancing the interests of US imperialism.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0YmHJU5UU4)