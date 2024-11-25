Soberanía Podcast 35: Sheinbaum at the G20

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum made her debut on the World stage at the G20 where she called on countries to use 1% of the money they spend on defense to instead fund a global reforestation program in the style of Mexico’s Sembrado Vida. Sheinbaum also reiterated Mexico’s call for a reform of the UN and its Security Council. In this week’s episode, co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth also analyze The Mexican president’s first budget and what it says about her government’s priorities. We also ask the PAN’s new leadership: “What were you thinking!?” Plus, a look at how Mexico’s first female president is delivering for Mexican women.