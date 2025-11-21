Soberanía Special Report: Behind the ‘Gen Z’ March in Mexico

An AI-generated call for a “Gen Z March” began circulating online weeks before the assassination of Uruapan’s mayor, Carlos Manzo. When he was killed, the narrative caught fire, moving from bot accounts to Mexico’s political opposition to its media spheres. The demonstration was promoted as youth-led and independent of any political group. We went on the ground to see for ourselves who was pushing it and what it really represented. This special report was produced and edited by Noam Sala Budgen with cameras by Kurt Hackbarth and José Luis Granados Ceja.