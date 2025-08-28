Soberanía, The Mexico Podcast – No. 73 – A Traitor In Our Midst

In this episode of Soberanía, we break down Senator Lilly Téllez’s call for U.S. intervention in Mexico during a Fox News appearance. We fact-check the DEA’s recent false claims about a supposed joint project with Mexico, exposing how narratives get manufactured. Hosts Kurt Hackbarth and José Luis Granados Ceja also discuss Ken Klippenstein’s reporting on U.S. invasion plans targeting Mexico and what it reveals about Washington’s posture toward the region. Plus, in our regular Losers and Haters segment, we take apart the Baker Institute’s deeply flawed report on Mexico.