Sin Muros – From El Mayo to Venezuela: Distractors and threats from a world power in decline

In this episode we analyze how the U.S. government seeks to conceal the precarious economic situation of households through a series of distractions. In addition, the guilty plea of drug trafficker El Mayo Zambada in a U.S. court opens the debate on the complicity of organized crime both in Mexico and within the United States, since while Mexico discusses how to fight it, in the U.S. it is silenced, hidden, and foreign governments are blamed. Furthermore, while Donald Trump’s administration loudly celebrates Mayo’s confession, it uses this as both a distraction and a threat against the Mexican Government as well as against leftist governments in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Sin muros – Del Mayo a Venezuela: distractores y amenazas de una potencia en declive (26/08/2025)

follow us at:

/ canaloncetv

http://www.x.com/CanalOnceTV

/ canaloncetv

/ canaloncetv

https://www.threads.net/@canaloncetv

TO ACTIVATE THE ENGLISH AUDIO, GO TO THE SETTINGS BOX AND CLICK ON AUDIO TRACK