STATEMENT BY MEXICAN PRESIDENT CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM IN RESPONSE TO DONALD TRUMP – MARTES, 4 DE MARZO DE 2025

Yesterday the U.S. government, after a 30-day pause, unilaterally decided to impose a 25% tariff on Mexican exports. This occurred despite the trade agreement signed by President Trump himself in his first term in office and even though during this period of time, during these 30 days, there were strong actions taken against organized crime and fentanyl trafficking, as well as bilateral security and trade meetings, in which major cooperation agreements were reached between the two countries.

On the evening of March 3, last night, the White House issued an offensive, defamatory, and unsubstantiated statement concerning the Mexican Government that we categorically and thoroughly reject and condemn.

Since the government I represent took office on October 1, 2024, we have worked and delivered results in the field of security.

For example, in the case of fentanyl trafficking, the figures of the U.S. Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show that seizures of fentanyl in the United States coming from Mexico decreased 50% from October 2024 to January 2025.

Other results, in these five months of our administration, are the following: 6,998 firearms seized, 75% of which come from the United States, along with 121.4 tons of drugs, including 1,260 kilograms and more than 1.33 million fentanyl pills.

A total of 329 clandestine methamphetamine labs have been dismantled and a historic 26.4 tons of cocaine have been seized in maritime operations. A total of 13,858 suspects were arrested for high-impact crimes and 29 prisoners, accused of serious crimes involving violence and drug trafficking, were recently transferred to the United States for the benefit of the security of both countries.

This has allowed for a 15% reduction in intentional homicides in Mexico between October 2024 and February 2025.

Therefore, we are emphatic. There is no motive, reason or justification that supports this decision that will affect our peoples and nations. We have said it in different ways: cooperation and coordination, yes; subordination, interventionism, no. Mexico is respected, we are equal nations.

For humanitarian reasons we are collaborating to prevent the trafficking of illegal drugs to the United States, but as we have stated on multiple occasions, the government of that country must also take responsibility for attending to the opioid consumption crisis that has caused so many deaths in the United States. It is a major public health problem that they must address. They must also act against the criminal groups that illegally smuggle fentanyl precursors through their ports and airports, as well as the criminals who illegally produce, distribute, and sells fentanyl and other drugs in their country, poisoning their inhabitants.

CPB data from 2024 published by the Cato Institute in Washington reveals that 80 percent of those arrested at U.S. ports of entry for fentanyl trafficking between 2019 and 2024, were U.S. citizens. The U.S. Sentencing Commission even reports that 81.9% of those prosecuted for drug trafficking are U.S. nationals.

On January 8 of this year, the U.S. Department of Justice acknowledged the serious problem of arms trafficking from the United States to Mexico. 74% of the high-powered weapons seized in Mexico come illegally from the United States.

It is time for each country to assume our commitment. In the United States, the opioid consumption crisis that has emerged began with the irresponsible approval of drugs by the FDA. A lawsuit against a pharmaceutical company in the United States revealed that the approval of the first opioid drug that was massively sold and promoted was based on falsified information for the FDA’s approval.

Coordination between both nations is necessary to address the phenomenon of violence and drug trafficking, but always based on respect.

I want to make it clear today that we will always seek a negotiated solution, as we have proposed, within the framework of respect for our sovereignty. But the unilateral decision taken by the United States affects national and foreign companies operating in Mexico and affects our people. That is why we have decided to respond with tariff and non-tariff measures that I will publicly announce next Sunday.

In no way do we seek to initiate an economic or commercial confrontation, which unfortunately and regrettably is the opposite of what we should be doing, that is, further integrating our economies in response to the economic and commercial progress of other regions.

But, it is inconceivable that we not consider the damage that will be caused both to the population and companies in the United States by the increase in the prices of goods produced in Mexico, as well as the damage that will be caused by halting the creation of jobs in both countries. No one wins in this situation; on the contrary, it affects the people we represent.

I would like to remind Mexicans that for the past six years we have based our growth on strengthening the domestic market, creating jobs through public investment, increasing the minimum wage, and the Well-Being Programs. In addition, we recently presented Plan Mexico to strengthen investment in the domestic market.

We were able to rise to the occasion in the unfortunate times of sadness and desolation caused by the pandemic when the economy collapsed as never before in the country’s modern history. In two years we got back on our feet. We have a strong economy and above all an empowered, conscious people, who have become the country’s main political force.

We will continue to seek dialogue to find an alternative based on arguments and rationality.

I call on the people of Mexico, all of us, to face this challenge together. To remain united. I would like to reiterate that now is the time to defend Mexico and its sovereignty. We must be attentive, calm, and cool-headed; our people and our beloved nation are very strong and powerful.

I would like to invite Mexicans to an informational assembly in the Zócalo square of Mexico City next Sunday at noon, to share with you the actions we will be undertaking. And together we will face this challenge.

Proudly, we are a free and sovereign country.

Together we will move forward.